For some, the COVID symptoms never went away. VCU's 'long-hauler' clinic is among the first in Va. to address the need

An environmental contractor, Mueller was given the option to work from home and process permits from his computer. But in addition to not being able to walk down the block because he can’t breathe, the inability to focus - commonly known as “brain fog” - hinders his chances of getting his job done the way he used to. And to be eligible for federal long-term disability benefits, people must be unable to work for at least half a year. Not everyone can incur the financial strain.

“For people that suffer with long COVID, it’s not that simple. You just can’t snap right back,” Mueller said. “I’d rather it be me than anybody else, especially my partner or someone in my family, but there are days where I’m bitter. … for every three days that I make positive strides toward feeling better, I have a really bad day that follows it, and it just reminds me that it’s not over.”