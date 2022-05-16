For the first time, it's Navy Week in Richmond. Here's what that means.

Virginia is hosting its first Navy Week in Richmond, with events starting Monday and running through Sunday.

Richmond Navy Week, coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach, will bring between 50 to 75 sailors from across the country to volunteer in the community and discuss the Navy’s significance with community members. Richmond is the fifth city to host a Navy Week this year.

The goal is for residents to learn about the U.S. Navy, its people and its significance to national security and prosperity.

“These conversations are of such importance and it puts a human face on the uniform,” Richmond Navy Week Lead Lt. Joel Borrelli-Boudreau said. “It’s really, truly about awareness.”

The Navy Week program started in 2005, with over 250 completed Navy Weeks in more than 80 U.S. markets since, according to the release. This year, 14 Navy Weeks will be held across the country in cities such as Tampa, Detroit, Houston and Atlanta.

“The focus is to promote Navy awareness,” Borrelli-Boudreau said. “The importance of it is having the citizens of the country understand that the Navy is absolutely critical to maintaining freedom of the seas.”

Each Navy Week includes about 75 outreach events. In Richmond, the events will include volunteer opportunities, educational programs and lectures for community members to learn more about the Navy.

“We are very excited to bring Navy Week to Richmond,” Navy Office of Community Outreach Director Cmdr. John Fage said in a news release. “Navy Weeks give us the opportunity to help connect Americans to their Navy. We are looking forward to safely and responsibly building those connections in the Richmond area and showing everyone why their Navy is so important.”

In addition to sailors from across the country, Richmond natives, including Rear Adm. Adam Kijek, director of Operations and Plans in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, will be meeting with Richmond government officials and other business leaders during the week to talk about the Navy’s presence in the city.

Kijek graduated from Benedictine College Preparatory. In his role now, he said the best thing is being able to give back to the community, engage with community leaders and try to showcase the Navy’s role in the world and connect it back to Richmond.

“I am, in a word, pumped,” he said. “It’s been absolutely phenomenal to be home not just for a visit for family but to come and give back to the community.”

The Navy Office of Community Outreach looks at landlocked cities for outreach since there is already a heavier presence on the coasts, Lt. Borrelli-Boudreau said. The office tries to create a relationship with landlocked cities so that in three years, personnel can come back for the next Navy Week.

“We found in Richmond that this is a market area where more Navy awareness is needed,” he said, “and I tell you what, it’s been fantastic.”

On Monday afternoon, sailors helped package food at the Feed More food bank. Sailors will also be volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond and other organizations. The U.S. Fleet Forces Band will be performing at multiple venues throughout the week.

“I know the Navy sailors are just so excited to be here and be able to come to the community and meet the people of Richmond, partner up and help out with different community projects,” said Lt. Jill Brown, a Navy public affairs officer for the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

The Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, the Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combat Craft Crew, the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and the Naval History and Heritage Command will also be holding programs for Richmond residents.

Members of the Navy will be attending the Dominion Energy Riverrock festival in Richmond this weekend for a special display on Brown’s Island. Attendees will be able to meet sailors and explore the U.S. Navy Special Warfare’s tactical gear display.

“You know, 70% of the world is water — most of the world’s economy goes by that water, whether it’s on it, under it or over it — and we’re out there every day for a city like Richmond … that might not get to see that or think about that everyday,” Kijek said. “We’re coming to increase that awareness for what your Navy is doing for you and to try and protect it.”