Seven Richmond residents are suing in hopes of stopping a real estate developer from blasting the bedrock near their homes, which they say already have suffered damage.

The defendant, Riverside Southcliff LLC, bought 2.5 undeveloped acres in the leafy Forest Hill neighborhood, where it intends to build eight new houses, according to the suit. In order to connect to the city’s utility lines, the developer attempted to break through the underground rock.

That has already damaged multiple homes, the plaintiffs say, sinking one house’s foundation and causing the chimney to collapse.

With the attempt to break through the rock unsuccessful, the developer intends to blast the rock with explosives. The neighborhood residents say blasting is rare in a residential area and would further damage their homes.

“Plaintiffs and their neighbors have grave concerns about the impending explosive blasting since they have already sustained serious damage to their homes,” the suit states.

The plaintiffs won an injunction Monday, minutes before blasting was scheduled to begin, and a hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in Richmond Circuit Court.

On a winter day, when the leaves have fallen from the trees, residents of Riverside Drive can see down the steep hill all the way across the James River, a few hundred feet away.

In 2018, Burt Pinnock, one of the developers, told residents he planned to build his dream home on the vacant space. Pinnock, chairman of the board for architectural firm Baskervill and a member of the city’s Planning Commission, did not respond to a request for comment.

Beneath the homes, which were built as far back as the 1830s, is a type of rock called Petersburg granite, which is gray and blue with pink specks and is believed to be hundreds of millions of years old. It is found in Petersburg and other parts of central Virginia.

And, apparently, it’s tough to break. Construction crews worked from October to February in an attempt to cut the rock in order to connect to the utility lines under Southcliff Road. An excavator outfitted with a hydraulic hammer has tried to bust the rock.

Sending tremors into the ground, the process has already damaged residents’ homes, the plaintiffs say.

Brian and Mari Lee McClure, two of the plaintiffs who live nearby on New Kent Avenue, say the foundation of their 100-year-old cottage sank 3 inches, and their chimney has collapsed. An inspector for JES Foundation Repair said months of the efforts to break the rock could have opened up a new fault line or sinkhole — or both — which could explain the drop in their foundation. The chimney damage likely was not caused from natural settlement, the inspector said.

Another plaintiff, Anne Wright, said cracks have developed in her plaster walls. Lee and Mary Catherine Chaney, who also live nearby, said their 1929 home has sustained cracks to its plaster and damage to the mortar and brick because of the effort to bust the rock.

The developer has turned to blasting, the plaintiffs say.

“There is more rock than our geotechnical report indicated,” Pinnock wrote on Facebook last month, according to the suit, adding that the approach they tried “was too disruptive.”

The project became delayed, Pinnock said, according to the suit, because the rock blasting company was occupied at the site of CoStar Group’s new office tower in downtown Richmond.

On Thursday, an excavator belonging to Blasting Services Inc., a Rockville-based company, performed work on the vacant lot.

It is not completely clear how much rock would need to be blasted, but it appears the utility lines will need a tunnel as deep as 17 feet connecting several hundred feet to Southcliff Road, said Aubrey Ford, a nearby resident who is not a plaintiff.

Given the damage that has already occurred, the residents worry blasting will be even worse. The plaintiffs are asking the developer to pay up to $1 million per home for repairs.

Earlier this month, rumors spread around the neighborhood that the workers planned to blast the rock, Ford said. So neighbors inquired to city officials, including City Council member Kristen Nye.

The officials initially responded that the city had not approved a permit for blasting. Then on June 20, a neighbor speaking to a construction worker was told the crew did, in fact, have a permit and intended to begin blasting that day at 3 p.m.

City officials, it turned out, had approved the permit. The residents quickly hired a lawyer, Hayden Fisher, who asked the blasting be delayed so he could request an injunction.

The Richmond Fire Department postponed the blasting until this past Monday, June 26. That morning, a Richmond judge ordered a temporary injunction and scheduled a hearing for Friday.

The residents say they are open to the development project continuing if the developer can break the granite without damaging nearby homes.

