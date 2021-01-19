Former Henrico firefighter sues county officials after he says he lost job over Facebook comment

A former Henrico County firefighter who lost his job after making a comment on the county public schools' Facebook page concerning the Lee Monument protests last summer, is suing county officials.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Richmond, Jon Reinmuth contends he was fired on June 11 after posting, under a photograph of two protesters dancing or posing on the graffiti-covered Lee Monument, the remark: "Disgraceful ... Will they be posing with their new TVs as well?"

His 22-page suit says he was employed by the division for 18 years as a firefighter and as a community firefighter, and alleges he was fired in violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.

The suit names the county Board of Supervisors and several fire and county officials as defendants and seeks his job back, along with back pay and benefits, as well as actual and punitive damages.

Henrico County Attorney J.T. Tokarz said Tuesday that he had not seen the suit and could not comment.

The suit concerns the photograph published on the website of WRIC on June 6 and posted on the Henrico County Public School's Facebook page on June 8.