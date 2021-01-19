Former Henrico firefighter sues county officials after he says he lost job over Facebook comment

A former Henrico County firefighter who lost his job after making a comment on the county public schools' Facebook page concerning the Lee Monument protests last summer, is suing county officials.
In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Richmond, Jon Reinmuth contends he was fired on June 11 after posting, under a photograph of two protesters dancing or posing on the graffiti-covered Lee Monument, the remark: "Disgraceful ... Will they be posing with their new TVs as well?"
His 22-page suit says he was employed by the division for 18 years as a firefighter and as a community firefighter, and alleges he was fired in violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.
The suit names the county Board of Supervisors and several fire and county officials as defendants and seeks his job back, along with back pay and benefits, as well as actual and punitive damages.
Henrico County Attorney J.T. Tokarz said Tuesday that he had not seen the suit and could not comment.
The suit concerns the photograph published on the website of WRIC on June 6 and posted on the Henrico County Public School's Facebook page on June 8.
The photograph of the Lee Monument shows the graffiti - some of it directed at police and at politicians such as President Donald Trump - blurred out, presumably because of obscenities. The dancers and the statuary itself can be clearly seen.
"The dancers appear to be celebrating or taking credit for some of the graffiti. The appropriateness or inappropriateness of the school system's decision to post this photograph gave rise to a public debate in the comment section of the Facebook post," says the suit.
Reinmuth's comments were a critique of the school system's decision to post the photograph and the photograph itself, which appeared to him "to advocate for young people engaging in illegal activity like vandalism and looting."
The suit says that following the death of George Floyd in late May, demonstrations broke out in Richmond. "These demonstrations and protests involved both peaceful activism and unlawful actions ... including rioting, vandalism and looting," the lawsuit says.
"In making the comments, Plaintiff was speaking as a private citizen on a matter of public concern," says the suit. The remarks were made while Reinmuth was off-duty, over a matter of public concern and were protected by the First Amendment, according to the suit.
The suit says that the photograph "gave rise to a hearty debate in the comments section, some positive and others critical of the schools system's posting."
Reinmuth believed the photograph was inappropriate because it appeared "to advocate for illegal activity associated with the riots."
The comments were made as a private citizen and were not made in connection with his official duties or using county equipment, says the suit.
Nevertheless, the suit says that on June 11, after he was questioned about the posting by fire officials, he was told he was being fired or could sign a resignation paper. He signed the resignation, but the suit contends he was "terminated against his will."
(804) 649-6340