Former Highland Springs High School building to be repurposed as community hub for Henrico families

The former Highland Springs High School building in eastern Henrico County will be converted into a community hub and rechristened the Oak Avenue Complex later this year.

Henrico County Public Schools announced the plans for the old school building on Monday, about six months after the school’s new building opened to students at the start of the school year.

Under a partnership of the Henrico Education Foundation, nonprofit organizations, community donors and the school division, the new Oak Avenue Complex will provide area students and families access to health care, mental health and dental care services; space for adult and GED-program classes; and a food pantry.

“Full-service hubs are a wonderful strategy for equitable engagement,” said Adrienne Cole Johnson, HCPS’ chief of family and community engagement. “It’s a way to work with groups in our community — better together, and faster — to make sure our students and families have access to important services. And not just students in a particular school building, but all Henrico families.”

Foundation and school division officials said the center is part of an ongoing initiative to utilize school facilities as hubs for public services beyond education. The school division piloted the program at Glen Lea Elementary School this past fall with a telehealth clinic that connected visitors to health care providers from the Children’s Hospital of Richmond and VCU Dental Care.

“This strategy makes use of public buildings beyond the typical school day, as places for not just students, but families to thrive,” said Mike Taylor, CEO of the Henrico Education Foundation.