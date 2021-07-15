Former Hopewell Mayor Curtis Harris, who marched with MLK, has post office named after him

To the citizens of Hopewell, the Rev. Curtis West Harris was a civil rights activist who was so steadfast in his commitment to racial justice that he was arrested 13 times in the name of civil disobedience. He was also their former mayor. To his congregations at his various churches, he was their shepherd.

But to his six children, Joanne, Karen, Curtis, Michael, Michelle and Kenneth, who passed away in 2019, he was simply their dad who told silly bedtime stories.

And on Thursday — and to future generations, Harris will also be known as the man whose name adorns the post office on Poythress Street in Hopewell, which is now, officially, the Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building.

The renaming of the post office for the civil rights activist was thanks to legislation introduced by Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in December 2019. Since the U.S. Postal Service is a federal government agency, its facilities must be renamed through legislation passed by Congress.

Harris died in 2017 at age 93.