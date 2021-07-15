Former Hopewell Mayor Curtis Harris, who marched with MLK, has post office named after him

To the citizens of Hopewell, the Rev. Curtis West Harris was a civil rights activist who was so steadfast in his commitment to racial justice that he was arrested 13 times in the name of civil disobedience. He was also their former mayor. To his congregations at his various churches, he was their shepherd.
But to his six children, Joanne, Karen, Curtis, Michael, Michelle and Kenneth, who passed away in 2019, he was simply their dad who told silly bedtime stories.
And on Thursday — and to future generations, Harris will also be known as the man whose name adorns the post office on Poythress Street in Hopewell, which is now, officially, the Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building.
The renaming of the post office for the civil rights activist was thanks to legislation introduced by Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in December 2019. Since the U.S. Postal Service is a federal government agency, its facilities must be renamed through legislation passed by Congress.
Harris died in 2017 at age 93.
“We do a lot of things in Washington, but one thing we don’t do enough of is remember, especially African Americans and their contribution to history,” McEachin said Thursday. “It just seemed the right and appropriate thing to do to take a figure such as Curtis Harris and lift him up. Not that he needs to be lifted up, but to lift him up anyway.”
About 50 of the late mayor’s family and friends sat across the street from the post office for the dedication ceremony. They sang songs, laughed at childhood memories, and remembered the pioneer Harris was in Virginia and his role in the larger civil rights movement.
“This is a monumental occasion. It’s long overdue,” said current Hopewell Mayor Patience Bennett. “We have members in our community who have been a part of the civil rights movement. It’s always centralized in more Southern states than this, but we have that here, too. It’s great to bring that culture here and celebrate that here, too.”
Harris is known in Hopewell and across Virginia as a man who marched alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma and as a pioneer for fighting for racial justice. Once in 1966, he led a march to Hopewell City Hall to fight a proposal to build a landfill near a predominantly Black neighborhood in the city. Once he got there, he was met by 22 members of the Ku Klux Klan. He still presented his demands.
Curtis West Harris Jr., one of the reverend’s sons, said he remembers the cost that came with having a father who marched alongside King. It included threats to his dad’s life, crosses burned in their yard, and more.
“From a very early age, I watched him participate in civil rights activities. I saw him arrested. I saw the police beat him up once,” he said.
Once as a child, at his childhood home on the former Terminal Street, he recalled a bomb being thrown through the window. That street is now also named for the reverend.
“A person who, even though all of those things happened to him, in his life, he never hated,” Harris Jr. remembered. “When he did the things, he did it for everybody.”
Harris also sued the city to abandon at-large elections and implement a ward-based system. After that, in 1986, he was elected to the City Council. His colleagues selected him as mayor in 1998.
Harris retired from the council in 2012.
“If there is no immortality to be among us human beings, it’s almost certainly only in the love we leave behind,” said Joanne Harris Lucas, another of Harris’ children, on Thursday. “Daddies like ours don’t die. When daddy didn’t have our hands, he had our backs.”
