Former John Marshall star Isaiah Todd awaits NBA draft unsure of his ranking

There are a few reasons why Todd may have slipped on the draft board. Team Ignite played only 16 games because of the pandemic, all in the bubble in Orlando, Fla., limiting his visibility. He doesn’t easily fit into one position — though he’s 6-11, his skills more closely resemble those of a guard than a forward or center. And he’s still young. He never reclassified, as most elite youths do these days. The 2021-22 season will begin two days after his 20th birthday.

Though he’s slipped in the rankings, he doesn’t regret choosing the G League over college basketball. Todd had initially committed to the University of Michigan before going pro and signing a contract worth $500,000, his mother, Marlene Venable, said.

Training and competing with other professionals helped him realize talent is more than just athleticism and God-given ability, he said. Knowing where to be on defense and when to pass are pro skills, too. Two of Todd’s teammates, Jarrett Jack, 37, and Bobby Brown, 36, are nearly twice his age.

“That’s what really encourages young guys to become students of the game,” Todd said.