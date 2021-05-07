Former Midlothian resident is still doing good in Kazakhstan, one child at a time

Caring Heart currently provides training and employment for 58 mothers at its family and development center, Charbonneau said. Almost 100 children attend day programs, including 28 who live at the center. The organization distributes clothing and shoes and feeds more than 170 every day.

“Our grocery bill is crazy,” said Charbonneau, who lives at the center.

Caring Heart has grown to have 65 employees and an annual budget close to $500,000. It offers sponsorships for children in which the children correspond with their sponsors, and it is raising money to acquire another house to expand its residential program.

Financial support is “all through individuals around the world, which his pretty amazing,” said Charbonneau, who is scheduled to return to Kazakhstan next week.

Saule, who comes to the center daily but lives with a foster family, is “doing really well,” Charbonneau, and is looking to a future of good work herself. Her education thwarted by her disability, Saule might pursue a high school equivalency diploma so that she can enter a college program and work toward her goal of learning how to make prosthetic limbs and serve those in need in Kazakhstan.