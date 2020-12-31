Former National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson apologizes for tweet about Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell

Rodney Robinson, a senior adviser for Richmond Public Schools and a former National Teacher of the Year, apologized Thursday for a since-deleted tweet in which he called U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s 2017 attacker a “true Kentucky hero” and said it was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s neighbors’ “turn to step up.”

In November 2017, a neighbor of Paul’s tackled him over a landscaping dispute, breaking several of the Kentucky senator’s ribs; part of Paul’s lung had to later be removed. The neighbor pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Both Paul and McConnell are Republicans.

“Due to my ignorance of the situation, I didn’t know Rand Paul was seriously injured in the altercation,” Robinson wrote in a public statement on Medium.com, in which he said the tweet was a “bad joke.” “I apologize for making light of his injuries. I do not advocate for violence against Mitch McConnell.”

Robinson added: “I often preach to my students and other teachers that the mirror is the biggest tool for improvement. You have to look into the mirror and ask yourself reflective questions and be honest with the answers. It’s time for me to look in the mirror and reflect on my recent actions.”