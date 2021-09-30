Former Petersburg school bus aide, 49, pleads guilty to having sex with student, 13

A former Petersburg school bus attendant was sentenced to serve two years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to having carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old middle school student during an illicit relationship that developed over social media.

Scott Michael Askins, 49, was convicted in Petersburg Circuit Court of two counts of having sex with the girl without force in November and December 2019, after they began a secret relationship on Instagram, said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Danielle Ferguson.

"They made arrangements through social media for him to come to a mutually agreed upon location [for sex], and it was his frequent visits to that location that neighbors began to suspect that there was something going on," Ferguson said.

"He did speak with her initially in his position as a bus aide," the prosecutor added. "It of course then blossomed into much more than that, and they communicated often via social media. They continued to keep their communications pretty clandestine. It was not on a cellphone or text message."

The sexual encounters occurred at a home but the prosecutor declined to elaborate to protect the girl's identity. "It was not on a bus or school grounds," Ferguson said.