Former Richmond Mayor Roy West told his granddaughter she could do anything. She's running a marathon for him.

After her grandfather died, Breanna West ran past constant reminders of Roy A. West -- the City Hall where he presided as mayor; the Richmond public schools where he served as principal; the Jackson Ward barber shop where he once cut hair.
During times of stress -- like when she was studying for her bar exam -- running would clear her head. But today, running fills her with memories of her grandfather and a sense of mission: to #RunForRoy and find a cure for the disease that afflicted him before his death at 89.
West is running the VCU Health Richmond Marathon to raise money for CurePSP, a nonprofit that provides information and support to families of loved ones with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and other neurodegenerative diseases.
PSP is a rare disease of the brain that robs its victims of balance, mobility, speech and their personality. After her grandfather was diagnosed with the neurological disease in 2018, CurePSP "really prepared me and my family for what we were going to have to do," she said during an interview Thursday.
Roy West called Breanna "Sweetheart;" she called him "Papa." They had a special bond. During her childhood in Gloucester County, when she failed to meet his academic expectations, the no-nonsense educator would send his granddaughter letters "with hundred-dollar words" that had her reaching for the dictionary, she recalled with a smile.
During much of his illness, she was a caregiver for him, even while working fulltime as an attorney.
"He always looked out for me, so it was just like me being able to return the favor," she said. "He always took care of me, gave me guidance, gave me money when I was in college. So it's like, I'm going to do what I can to make sure he's taken care of."
West, 33, is too young to have firsthand memories of her grandfather's political career and the pivotal moment when he unseated Henry L. Marsh III, Richmond's first Black mayor, with the support of four white council members.
"He would tell me the good, the bad, the ugly. But he never told me that he had the one deciding vote to elect himself mayor," she said. "I learned that after his death when I was researching him."
"He never shied away from controversy or criticizing people. He was fearless," she said of West, a Richmond Public Schools administrator who rose from poverty to sit on City Council for a dozen years, serving as mayor from 1982 to 1988, before Richmond moved to its current strong-mayor system of government.
Breanna, an attorney with the BrownGreer law firm, described her grandfather as "very loving but stern."
But his granddaughter seemed to bring out West's lighter side. "He's a grandparent, but he really was one of my close friends," she said.
West's wife Helen died in 1998 and he was living alone. During breaks from Howard University in Washington and Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Breanna would spend time with Roy West at his home, which was around the corner from where he grew up in the Washington Park neighborhood on the North Side.
He bonded with Breanna's buddies when they came to visit. When they would go out drinking, he functioned like their own personal Uber, dropping them off and picking them up, she recalled. "I have videos of me and my girlfriends in the car with with my grandpa. I mean, he loved it."
By 2015, she was living with him. But in July 2017, as she prepared to find a place of her own, she noticed that her grandfather was frequently losing his balance. He began using a cane. By late summer, his face was drooping. Soon, he was having trouble gripping utensils and cutting his food.
Her grandfather was initially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease -- a not uncommon misdiagnosis, given his symptoms, Breanna said. But physical therapy did not improve his condition.
A neurologist diagnosed him with PSP. By April 2018, West was using a wheelchair and Breanna's parents -- Mahlone and Vanessa West -- were driving up from Gloucester to help her care for him. Ultimately, they decided to move him to Gloucester.
On Mother's Day 2019, when West was at a nursing facility, the family took him to dinner at Cooper's Hawk in Short Pump. It would be his last outing. He grew increasingly unresponsive and died on May 25, 2019.
The Nov. 13 marathon will be Breanna West's first, though she has five half marathons under her belt, including the recent Ashland Half Marathon.
She plans to wear a black "Run for Roy" T-shirt with a drawing of her grandfather sketched by one of his former students. She initially set a fundraising goal of $5,000 but has nearly met that target already. She hopes to reach $10,000.
She lives in her grandfather's former home, with the framed drawing of him hanging in the dining room. It's one way she honors him, "because he really blessed me. He left me a house. Just being in my house, it feels like a hug, because he loves and protects me."
Roy A. West Park sits between John Marshall High School, where West served as principal, and Washington Park, behind the Northside Family YMCA. When Breanna runs through the park, she kisses her hand and pats the sign that bears her grandfather's name.
"When I ran the race on Saturday, I felt him," she said of the Ashland Half Marathon. "I got like teary-eyed because, one, I wish he was here so he can see me run. But when I was little he would always tell me, 'You can be anything you want; anything you want, Sweetheart.' So I'm going to become a marathoner for him."
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW