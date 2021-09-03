Former Richmond Mayor Roy West told his granddaughter she could do anything. She's running a marathon for him.

Roy West called Breanna "Sweetheart;" she called him "Papa." They had a special bond. During her childhood in Gloucester County, when she failed to meet his academic expectations, the no-nonsense educator would send his granddaughter letters "with hundred-dollar words" that had her reaching for the dictionary, she recalled with a smile.

During much of his illness, she was a caregiver for him, even while working fulltime as an attorney.

"He always looked out for me, so it was just like me being able to return the favor," she said. "He always took care of me, gave me guidance, gave me money when I was in college. So it's like, I'm going to do what I can to make sure he's taken care of."

West, 33, is too young to have firsthand memories of her grandfather's political career and the pivotal moment when he unseated Henry L. Marsh III, Richmond's first Black mayor, with the support of four white council members.

"He would tell me the good, the bad, the ugly. But he never told me that he had the one deciding vote to elect himself mayor," she said. "I learned that after his death when I was researching him."