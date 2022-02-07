Former Richmond Times-Dispatch assistant city editor Delma Francis dies

Delma J. Francis, the first Black woman to hold the role of assistant city editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, has died.

Ms. Francis died Jan. 1 at her home in New Hope, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, after a brief illness, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she spent most of her career in journalism. She was 68.

From 1989 to 1993, Ms. Francis was the assistant city editor at The Times-Dispatch. Ms. Francis talked about being the newspaper’s first Black female assistant city editor while serving as a panelist on a “Minority Hiring in the News Media” forum at the 1991 annual meeting of what was then called the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

“I do think the city desk at The Times-Dispatch was very receptive to having me become a part of it, but these were men who had never, ever worked with a woman as a peer, and never had worked with a minority person. I always felt, and still do, as I was sort of on trial. It’s a terrible burden. It’s a lot of stress in a business that’s already stressful enough,” she said at the forum.