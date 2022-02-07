Former Richmond Times-Dispatch assistant city editor Delma Francis dies

Delma J. Francis, the first Black woman to hold the role of assistant city editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, has died.
Ms. Francis died Jan. 1 at her home in New Hope, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, after a brief illness, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she spent most of her career in journalism. She was 68.
From 1989 to 1993, Ms. Francis was the assistant city editor at The Times-Dispatch. Ms. Francis talked about being the newspaper’s first Black female assistant city editor while serving as a panelist on a “Minority Hiring in the News Media” forum at the 1991 annual meeting of what was then called the American Society of Newspaper Editors.
“I do think the city desk at The Times-Dispatch was very receptive to having me become a part of it, but these were men who had never, ever worked with a woman as a peer, and never had worked with a minority person. I always felt, and still do, as I was sort of on trial. It’s a terrible burden. It’s a lot of stress in a business that’s already stressful enough,” she said at the forum.
Bonnie Newman Davis, who worked as a reporter at the Richmond News Leader and The Times-Dispatch, met Ms. Francis in 1979 in Louisville, Ky. At the time, Ms. Francis was a reporter at the Louisville Times/Courier-Journal while Davis served as intern there.
“She sort of took me under her wing, showed me the do’s and don’ts,” Davis said of Ms. Francis.
Davis remembered they were both assigned to cover a visit by then-President Jimmy Carter. It was a rainy day, Davis said — a reporter’s worst nightmare as it’s hard to take notes with pen and paper.
“She looked at me and said, ‘Just write faster,’” Davis said. “That’s how she was: always competent, smart, had a grasp on things.”
Mentoring and fostering young Black journalists was important to Ms. Francis, according to another of her mentees, Felecia Henderson. The two women became lifelong friends.
When they met in 1984 in Louisville, Henderson was new to journalism, which was predominantly white and male-dominated, working her first job as a clerk reporter, she said.
“She made sure I was comfortable in the newsroom,” Henderson said.
Ms. Francis encouraged her to join the National Association of Black Journalists, where they found camaraderie no matter where they worked. Ms. Francis even introduced Henderson to her late husband.
“It was because of her that I saw that there were opportunities and a future for me in this business, and people that looked like me,” said Henderson, who now is the director for cultural competency at the Maynard Institute, a nonprofit that helps trains minority journalists.
Richmond was not the first place Ms. Francis blazed trails. In 1974, the Kentucky native was the first Black editor-in-chief of The Eastern Progress, the student newspaper at her alma mater, Eastern Kentucky University. She graduated from the university the following year.
In 2021, Ms. Francis received the university’s “Hall of Distinguished Alumni Award,” its highest honor given to alumni who have achieved high stations in their chosen fields and in service to society.
“A commemorative marker in front of the Keen Johnson Building and a framed photo in the Progress offices ensure that future generations of Eastern students draw inspiration from the accomplished media pioneer,” the school said in the announcement of her alumni award.
Ms. Francis earned a master’s degree in community development and public administration from the University of Louisville.
She began her journalism career at the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader. After leaving The Times-Dispatch, she worked at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut. In the mid-1990s, she joined the Star Tribune, where she worked as a reporter and an editor for 13 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Whitney Francis of Minneapolis, and a brother, Terry Francis of Cincinnati, according to the Star Tribune obituary.
