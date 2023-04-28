Fort Gregg-Adams’ new name honors not its past, but its future.

The logistics and training base in Prince George County has officially been renamed in honor for two Black officers — Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. Their names now adorn the military base formerly named for Gen. Robert E. Lee, the general who led the Confederate Army against the Union in the Civil War.

Both Gregg and Adams were trailblazers for equality in the U.S. Army, being the first to hold high-ranking positions. Officials said the hope is that the renaming of the base for two Black leaders will inspire future generations of fighting men and women.

“It’s been 81 years since Charity Adams was commissioned as the first Black woman in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps and 76 years since General Gregg enlisted as an army private. We’ve come a long way since then; today’s redesignation is yet another example of our nation’s Army’s progress,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, the commanding officer of the troops stationed at what is now Fort Gregg-Adams.

Gregg’s inclusion in the name marks the first time that any military base has honored a living person. He was in attendance at the ceremony Thursday while the fort’s new sign was unveiled.

The retired major general said it was an honor to have the base, where he spent a majority of his professional career, named for him. “I’m extremely proud and grateful to the nation for this to occur, and I’m also aware that since I’m a living person that it imposes on me added responsibility to represent this post and the worthiness of my name along with Col. Adams being here.”

“I certainly hope and I believe that this will not be limited to African Americans but will be inspiring to all soldiers entering this base,” Gregg said.

Adams’ son and daughter attended the dedication ceremony on behalf of their mother, who died in 2002. Her daughter, Judith Early, said she was still in awe over the renaming of the facility and the gravity of her mother being among the first Black names to adorn a base.

The scope of the symbolism had not set in, she said.

“This base renaming really does show that it is possible that the country can be more open to a picture that includes all of our citizens,” said her son, Stanley Early.

The fort has been a key training facility for over a century. Established as Camp Lee in 1917, it became a permanent fixture and home to the Quartermaster Corps during World War II. Today, the installation is the home of the Army Sustainment Center of Excellence and trains about one-third of the U.S. Army every year.

A commission created by Congress in 2021 recommended new titles for nine U.S. Army bases — including three in Virginia — chosen to honor the two leaders. The eight-person commission had received 34,000 submissions for a new name.

Fort Barfoot near Blackstone — formerly called Fort Pickett after Confederate Gen. George Pickett — was just renamed last month to honor Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient. Fort A.P. Hill in Bowling Green is set to be renamed after Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the first woman surgeon in the Civil War and the only woman awarded the Medal of Honor.

The push for the Gregg-Adams name was largely spearheaded by the late Congressman Donald McEachin, who presides over the district including the area where the base is located. McEachin first met the general in Newport News as a teenager. McEachin’s father, Ivan, better known as Sandy, and Gregg became lifelong friends.

McEachin told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in May 2022 that Gregg was “exceedingly well qualified” and said it was a “great day in Virginia” when Gregg’s name had been chosen alongside Adams’. The former congressman died in November at age 61 after battling cancer.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, paid homage to her predecessor, saying that his “tireless” work helped push on the renaming.

“As our Commonwealth and our country continue working to dismantle long-standing systems of oppression and address institutional racism, this is another encouraging step in those efforts,” McLellan said in a statement. “Our nation’s military installations, facilities, and other properties should reflect the values our nation continuously strives to achieve – freedom, liberty, and justice — and their names should honor those who fought for those fundamental rights for every American.”

Arthur Gregg was born in the Jim Crow South and enlisted into a segregated Army in 1945, anchoring his career in supply and logistics during the post-World War II era, establishing himself as an outstanding logistician. He later went to then-Fort Lee as an instructor in the Quartermaster’s Leadership School.

During his career, he commanded the 96th Quartermaster Direct Support Battalion in Vietnam, one of the largest battalions in the war. He was awarded the Meritorious Unit Citation as a result.

In 1979, Gen. Gregg became the Army’s first Black officer to serve as a Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and was the highest-ranking Black Army officer upon his retirement in 1981. His retirement ceremony was held inside of a club at Fort Gregg-Adams that also bears his name, and was a segregated space when he first became an officer there in 1950 and was barred from entering.

“We recognize (Gregg) and (Adams) for their courage, their dignity and their hope. Despite growing up in a segregated nation, these two pioneers volunteer to serve that nation in uniform,” Simerly said. “Their service ... demonstrates that courage is not confined or defined by a single race or gender.”

Like Gregg, Adams grew up in the Jim Crow South. In July 1942, she and 439 other women arrived at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, to attend the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, the very first officer candidates. Much of the actual training was integrated, but she and her Black classmates were segregated into a separate platoon.

Upon graduation, Adams was the first Black female officer to be commissioned in the U.S. Army. She commanded Company Eight that received, equipped, fed and housed hundreds of Black women trainees.

In 1943, the Army promoted Adams to major in the newly redesignated Women’s Army Corps and, in 1944, she was selected to lead the first — and only — multiracial battalion of African American and Hispanic women, known as the “Six Triple Eight,” to serve overseas in the war. She ended her career having been promoted to lieutenant colonel, making her the highest-ranking Black woman at the time.

“The inspirational quality of the two leaders that we now honor should echo in the hearts of every soldier and every American,” Simerly said.

