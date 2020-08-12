A local foundation involved in restoring historic Black cemeteries in the Richmond area has purchased Woodland Cemetery, the dilapidated resting place of several prominent figures in local history.
After raising $50,000 for the purchase, the Evergreen Restoration Foundation alongside local and state officials on Wednesday announced its acquisition of the 30-acre property in Henrico County, along the city of Richmond border off Magnolia Road.
The purchase of the land where tennis champion and humanitarian Arthur Ashe is buried, next to his mother, Mattie Ashe, was supported with a $25,000 grant from the county.
Like nearby Evergreen and East End cemeteries, also located on the city-county border, Woodland has suffered from years of neglect, vandalism, illegal dumping and overgrowth.
“We’re going to bring this back to where it used to be, with the help of the county," said Marvin Harris, executive director of the Evergreen Restoration Foundation.
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, said the transition of ownership and local support dovetails with her push in recent years for the state to dedicate funding for the maintenance of historic Black cemeteries, the same way the state has cared for Confederate graves.
"These are sacred spaces. And we must treat them as sacred spaces," she said, noting that African Americans who were enslaved and who contributed to the building and success of city and the country are buried at these locations. "They are a lifeline to our history."
Established in 1918 by John Mitchell Jr., the crusading editor of the Richmond Planet, other notable figures buried at the site include the Rev. John Jasper, who was enslaved and founded Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the city's Jackson Ward neighborhood. (Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson is the current pastor there.)
“Let this be a watershed moment, not just for this cemetery but for other Black cemeteries,” said Supervisor Frank Thornton. “Just as the Middle Ages inspired us with the Romanesque church and godly cathedrals, we’re here this morning to give recognition to the revival of Black cemeteries, which are repositories of history."
Though Harris' efforts originally were organized in 2015 with his classmates from the Maggie L. Walker High School Class of 1967, to restore the resting place of their school's namesake, the foundation has been working with other volunteer and nonprofit groups at Woodland over the past two years.
Kathleen Harrell, a Henrico grade school teacher who teaches her first grade students about Ashe each year, started organizing clean-ups at the site after visiting his grave for the first time a few years ago.
"Something about Woodland called me back out here," she said of the volunteer work she started after her first visit. "I'm overjoyed. Marvin Harris is the perfect person to take this on. He's compassionate and dedicated. He'll get the job done."
The Evergreen Foundation purchased Woodland from UK Corp, which had also owned the Evergreen Cemetery before it was sold to the nonprofit Enrichmond Foundation in 2017. The owner of the local corporation has said the sites had fallen into disrepair in part because of a lack of funding.
John Shuck, who has been involved in restoration efforts at the Evergreen and East End cemeteries since 2008, said the ownership change at Woodland is likely to help leverage additional resources and begin comprehensive planning for its restoration.
Harris said volunteers like Harris and Shuck have been pivotal in bringing energy to the restoration efforts so far. "If I could clone these volunteers 100 times, it probably wouldn't take us a long time to get this done," he said.
