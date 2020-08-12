Four people were charged with rioting after windows were broken and property was defaced in several neighborhoods overnight in Richmond, the police said Wednesday morning.

The police said they detained several individuals about 11:50 p.m. and that they charged the four suspects after consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The authorities also said that a metal crowbar and a hammer "were seized from the individuals."

Among the properties that were damaged as protesters marched through parts of the city were the John Marshall Courts Building downtown, the SunTrust Center, the Bank of America center, and the James Center and Two James Center in Shockoe Slip.

Graffiti was spray-painted on the memorial clock at Two James Center along with the phrase "Eat the Rich" on the sidewalk nearby. There also was damage at the Starbucks at the Omni Richmond.

