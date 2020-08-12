Four people were charged with rioting after windows were broken and property was defaced in several neighborhoods overnight in Richmond, the police said Wednesday morning.
The police said they detained several individuals about 11:50 p.m. and that they charged the four suspects after consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The authorities also said that a metal crowbar and a hammer "were seized from the individuals."
Among the properties that were damaged as protesters marched through parts of the city were the John Marshall Courts Building downtown, the SunTrust Center, the Bank of America center, and the James Center and Two James Center in Shockoe Slip.
Graffiti was spray-painted on the memorial clock at Two James Center along with the phrase "Eat the Rich" on the sidewalk nearby. There also was damage at the Starbucks at the Omni Richmond.
This was clearly a pre-planned attack by multiple vandals (not protesters, they are vandals: call them by their right name). That being the case, why isn't the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney bringing conspiracy and accomplice charges as well as rioting? Have the security cameras of the targeted buildings been checked? Why haven't multiple vandalism charges been brought against the individuals identified?
It seems like the city continues to pull its punches where BLM "protesters" are involved. This is kind of frustrating considering that the city just voted for $500,000 to repair damages to businesses on Broad Street. How much will last night's attack cost Richmond?
When will the mayor, the police chief, and the commonwealth's attorney get serious about this problem?
Let's see if the RT-D follows this as breathlessly as the KKK guy. Let's also see if our resident Commies support the full weight of the law against these criminals, the way we did against the KKK guy. I'm kind of doubting both.
'Eat the Rich'
The article fails to mention "BLM" scrawled everywhere. BLM when breaking large windows is apparently not worth reporting on these peaceful protests.
Ah, just another night of peaceful protests in downtown Richmond.
