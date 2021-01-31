Four Henrico firefighters taken to hospital after truck overturns on snowy road

Four Henrico County firefighters were transported to local hospitals early Sunday morning after a fire truck overturned on snow-covered roads while responding to an emergency call.

The firefighters were able to exit the overturned truck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Henry Rosenbaum, the county’s assistant fire chief and fire marshal.

“They either have been released or are in the process of being released from the local hospitals,” Rosenbaum said. He said one firefighter was taken to VCU Hospital and the other three were taken to Henrico Doctors Parham Road Hospital.

The accident happened at around 7:23 am on Sunday as Henrico Fire Engine 305, from the Lakeside Fire House, was traveling north on Woodman Road responding to a call for an unconscious person.

Near the intersection of Woodman Road and Spider Drive, the fire truck spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway, and overturned.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

An ambulance and another fire truck also were responding to the emergency call of an unconscious person and arrived without being delayed, Rosenbaum said.