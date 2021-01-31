Four Henrico firefighters taken to hospital after truck overturns; Va. police report more than 250 crashes statewide

Four Henrico County firefighters were transported to local hospitals early Sunday after a fire truck overturned on snow-covered roads while responding to an emergency call — adding to more than 250 crashes reported across Virginia during the weekend snowstorm.
The firefighters were able to exit the overturned truck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Henry Rosenbaum, the county’s assistant fire chief and fire marshal.
“They either have been released or are in the process of being released from the local hospitals,” Rosenbaum said. He said one firefighter was taken to VCU Medical Center and the other three were taken to Henrico Doctors' Parham Road Hospital.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Virginia State Police had responded to nearly 270 traffic crashes statewide during the winter storm that hit overnight on Saturday and early Sunday.
"Despite advisories for Virginians to avoid traveling through Virginia during the ongoing winter storm, Virginia State Police have responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight" on Sunday, the state police reported on Sunday afternoon.
The Henrico fire truck accident happened about 7:23 am on Sunday as Henrico Fire Engine 305, from the Lakeside Fire House, was traveling north on Woodman Road responding to a call for an unconscious person.
Near the intersection of Woodman Road and Spider Drive, the fire truck spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway, and overturned.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
An ambulance and another fire truck also were responding to the emergency call of an unconscious person and arrived without being delayed, Rosenbaum said.
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating the accident. Woodman Road at Spider Drive was closed as of late Sunday morning for the investigation and removal of the fire truck.
“Obviously, the roads were covered with snow and slippery, so we would anticipate that being a factor,” Rosenbaum said.
The state police reported that between 12 a.m. on Sunday through 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, state troopers responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled or stuck vehicles.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, state police were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled or stuck vehicles.
"The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles," the state police reported.
In the Richmond region, the state police had responded to 44 disabled vehicles and 89 traffic crashes as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
State police were urging Virginians to avoid driving on Sunday unless travel is absolutely necessary.
Police said drivers who must travel should make sure all the windows and lights on their vehicles are clear of snow before driving, make sure the drivers and all passengers are using a seatbelt, avoid using a phone while driving and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, travel at a slow speed, use headlights to increase visibility and to help other drivers see you better, and share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
