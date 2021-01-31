Four Henrico firefighters taken to hospital after truck overturns; Va. police report more than 360 crashes statewide

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

An ambulance and another firetruck also were responding to the emergency call of an unconscious person and arrived without being delayed, Rosenbaum said.

The Henrico County Police Department is investigating the accident. Woodman Road at Spider Drive was closed as of late Sunday morning for the investigation and removal of the firetruck.

“Obviously, the roads were covered with snow and slippery, so we would anticipate that being a factor,” Rosenbaum said.

State police were urging Virginians to avoid driving on Sunday unless travel was absolutely necessary.

“As we look towards the overnight hours, Virginians are reminded that roadways will be especially slick as temperatures drop,” the state police said in a statement late Sunday evening.

“Those roads that may have been only wet and/or slushy earlier today will freeze overnight and remain slick into the early morning hours of Monday.

“State police are still advising folks to hold off on their travels until later Monday or even possibly Tuesday, depending on what their region has experienced in the way of snow, freezing rain, and ice.”

Police said drivers who must travel should make sure all the windows and lights on their vehicles are clear of snow before driving, make sure the drivers and all passengers are using seat belts, avoid using a phone while driving, keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, travel at a slow speed, use headlights to increase visibility and to help other drivers see you better, and share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.