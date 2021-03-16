Four major community vaccination clinics — including one at VSU — launch across Virginia to bridge divide in access

Alaysia Black Hackett, Virginia’s deputy chief diversity officer, said Tuesday that establishing these community sites was an intentional effort to combat that cycle and prioritize equitable distribution through county, state, federal, university and local health department partnerships.

The VSU site is expected to start off vaccinating 3,000 people a day this week and ultimately build up to 6,000, which will depend on supply availability.

The venture also includes IEM Health and AshBritt Management and Logistics, which are contracted with Virginia to open its community vaccination centers.

Gerardo Castillo, the companies’ senior COVID-19 response director who helped direct clinics in Florida and Texas, said the state’s sites worked to hire residents from surrounding neighborhoods to ensure those working the events mirror the demographics of each locality.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which has been extensively tracking national trends in vaccinations, found Black and Latino adults were more likely to feel comfortable with vaccinations upon seeing family, friends and health care providers in their community receiving them.