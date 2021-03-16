Four major community vaccination clinics launch across Virginia to bridge divide in access

Four large-scale vaccination centers are opening across Virginia to distribute doses on a larger scale across communities facing a heavy COVID-19 impact and barriers to accessing a vaccine.
A site in Danville opened Monday, one in Portsmouth launched Tuesday and a third in Petersburg, a 30-minute drive from Richmond, will be fully operational starting Wednesday. The final location in Prince William is scheduled to begin vaccinations next week.
The Virginia Department of Health said in a Tuesday media release these centers do not replace other local efforts, will be state-managed and were made possible by Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Sites were determined using an equity analysis from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management identifying communities experiencing high COVID-19 rates. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates three of these four locations have 20% to 23.5% of its residents living in poverty. Statewide, the percentage drops to 9.9%.
All of these localities have majority Black and Latino populations and report COVID hospitalizations and deaths among those groups that outpace their share of the health district.
In Prince William, where about 1 in 4 residents are Latino, that demographic is more than half of its hospitalizations and a third of its deaths. For Portsmouth, Black residents are roughly 55% of the population, but almost 70% of hospitalizations and 62% of deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
The events are by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. People who have pre-registered for a dose and are eligible will be contacted to sign up for an appointment. VDH asks individuals to not show up earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time and to bring a copy confirming identity and sign-up.
To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
