Four major community vaccination clinics launch across Virginia to bridge divide in access

Four large-scale vaccination centers are opening across Virginia to distribute doses on a larger scale across communities facing a heavy COVID-19 impact and barriers to accessing a vaccine.

A site in Danville opened Monday, one in Portsmouth launched Tuesday and a third in Petersburg, a 30-minute drive from Richmond, will be fully operational starting Wednesday. The final location in Prince William is scheduled to begin vaccinations next week.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a Tuesday media release these centers do not replace other local efforts, will be state-managed and were made possible by Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.

Sites were determined using an equity analysis from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management identifying communities experiencing high COVID-19 rates. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates three of these four locations have 20% to 23.5% of its residents living in poverty. Statewide, the percentage drops to 9.9%.

All of these localities have majority Black and Latino populations and report COVID hospitalizations and deaths among those groups that outpace their share of the health district.