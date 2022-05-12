Four Meadowbrook High School students win $1,000 for their businesses after Shark Tank-style competition

Prestyn Pierce has been a business owner since she was 11 years old. She sold Silly Bandz bracelets first, and later pencil grips, before finding a love for making chemical-free moisturizers in 2018 — a change she made to help her grandfather, whose dry skin worsened after every chemotherapy treatment.

“I was like, that’s not it. I can’t have him out here like this,” the Meadowbrook High School junior said. “Unfortunately, after he passed, I started thinking, ‘Well, what if I really tried turning this into a business?’”

The work paid off. Before the pandemic, she would sell out at vendor shows, making a profit of at least $200 per exhibition. And on Wednesday night, the teenage entrepreneur became one of four Meadowbrook students to receive $1,000 checks to grow their startups after winning in a competition inspired by the ABC reality television series “Shark Tank.”

The runner-ups were presented with $250. There were 10 total finalists.

Shayla Maddox-Pierce, Prestyn’s mother, cheered her on in the crowd of at least 50 people and said she felt proud to see her daughter’s hard work — an ode to Maddox-Pierce’s dad — recognized.

“They had a really big relationship,” she said of her father and daughter.

Wednesday night marked the end of the Shark Tank project launched by Meadowbrook Academy for Developing Entrepreneurs — one of 13 specialty centers in Chesterfield County Public Schools. The first Shark Tank round took place last month and included more than 50 students pitching judges their business proposals.

The initiative began at the start of the school year when the Chesterfield Education Foundation connected the center with a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s da Vinci Center for Innovation later joined the partnership, which allowed Meadowbrook students to get involved with VCU’s Entrepreneurship Academy, connect students with mentors, and teach them about design and the art of pitching.

“What strikes me about all of you is that you’re incredibly curious, and that you weren’t just curious, you went and sought the answers and you found solutions to problems. That’s what learning is all about,” Garrett Westlake, the executive director of the da Vinci Center, told the students on Wednesday. “I’m super inspired by what I saw here tonight. I’m really proud.”

Other pitches included custom handmade jackets; a music production company focused on helping kids launch careers; a site to connect people with personalized products for their natural hair; and a chat space for teenagers to obtain free mental health services from trained professionals.

The three other winners of $1,000 checks were senior Elijah Williams for his gaming business on YouTube that also gives back to charities; sophomore Justice Alvarez for Evolution LLC, a size-inclusive clothing line; and freshman Kileya Johnson for KMilan Creations, which designs fleece-lined, machine-washable pillows with pockets for children to put their toys in.

Pierce plans to put the money toward developing a website for people to place online orders and marketing the business — named Naturally Beautiful — on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. Alvarez will use the $1,000 to develop more designs and launch the Evolution website. Johnson is going to invest in an embroidery machine and newer fabrics for more pillows.

On Wednesday night, Alvarez said the name comes from how his style started off in the beginning of his life and evolved over time to move toward more streetwear clothing.

“It’s kind of emotional. It took a lot out of me, a lot of time and hard work. I’m happy that I’m able to put all my hard work and time into this moment,” Alvarez said. “You’re never too young to do anything. If you put your mind to it, you can get what you need to get it done.”