Four people, including three children, die after being pulled from early morning house fire in Chesterfield

Four people, including three children, have died after firefighters pulled them from a burning, two-story home in northern Chesterfield County early Friday. Three other occupants are in critical condition.
The fire's cause and the causes of death for the victims remain under investigation.
County fire crews were called at 12:11 a.m. to the single family home in the 9900 block of Glass Road, which is the Mayfair Estates subdivision off Courthouse and Hull Street roads.
The first crews to arrive at 12:17 a.m. encountered "heavy fire on the first floor in front of the residence" with heavy smoke conditions throughout the first and second floors, Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward "Loy" Sentra Jr. said at press conference Friday morning at the county's public safety building.
Firefighters immediately began searching the first floor of the home for occupants and were assisted by additional arriving fire crews, Sentra said.
Sentra said a fire official that arrived at 12:19 was advised by a person at the scene that there could be as many as six people trapped inside the home. That official then immediately requested a second and third alarm, along with five additional ambulances.
Sentra said one victim was found dead in a room where the fire is believed to have started and several others were located on the first floor and removed by firefighters. "Multiple other victims were located on the second floor and were removed by firefighters using ladders in the rear of the residence," he said.
Sentra said all eight people removed from the home received advance life support care and were transported to various local hospitals. The blaze was declared under control at 1:53 a.m.
The fire cause is being investigated by the fire marshal's office in conjunction with Chesterfield police, Sentra said.
“Investigators are working to establish the relationships, ages and next of kin of the victims," the chief said. "We believe we're dealing with a blended family."
"For whatever reason, [the victims] were not able to get out or did have enough advance warning to get out," Sentra said. "That remains part of the investigation at this point."
This is a breaking news alert. The story will be updated
(804) 649-6450