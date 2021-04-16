Four people, including three children, die after being pulled from early morning house fire in Chesterfield

Four people, including three children, have died after firefighters pulled them from a burning, two-story home in northern Chesterfield County early Friday. Three other occupants are in critical condition.

The fire's cause and the causes of death for the victims remain under investigation.

County fire crews were called at 12:11 a.m. to the single family home in the 9900 block of Glass Road, which is the Mayfair Estates subdivision off Courthouse and Hull Street roads.

The first crews to arrive at 12:17 a.m. encountered "heavy fire on the first floor in front of the residence" with heavy smoke conditions throughout the first and second floors, Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward "Loy" Sentra Jr. said at press conference Friday morning at the county's public safety building.

Firefighters immediately began searching the first floor of the home for occupants and were assisted by additional arriving fire crews, Sentra said.

Sentra said a fire official that arrived at 12:19 was advised by a person at the scene that there could be as many as six people trapped inside the home. That official then immediately requested a second and third alarm, along with five additional ambulances.