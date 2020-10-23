Four Richmond bars have their permits suspended; total complaints to Richmond and Henrico health departments surpass 3,000

The health department's goal is to help them come into compliance, said Avula, but if the health department continues receiving complaints, they follow-up with an in-person visit where they look for the following:

1. Is the establishment enforcing mask wearing among employees?

2. Is the establishment enforcing physical distancing among patrons?

3. Is the establishment continuing to serve at the bar?

Bar service facilitates congregation when the bar isn't roped off, added Avula. In a case a month ago, he said one of the 7 restaurants had "hordes of people, like there was clearly no effort at all" to have social distancing.

"This has huge economic implications for our restaurants, and so we don't want to hurt people. We want to help support our businesses to thrive to the degree that they can in this COVID environment," said Avula. "But we also have to protect the public's health."

If the in-person inspection finds enough to suspend, the reinstating of the health permit depends on an establishment's corrective actions submitted to the health department. Avula has seen the process take from 24 hours to a week.