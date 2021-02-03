Four Richmond ZIP codes with mostly Black, Latino residents hold 60% of city's COVID cases. They're farthest from vaccine clinics.

One of the metrics used for prioritizing individuals who filled out the vaccine interest forms, after age and race or ethnicity, is speed in which they signed up.

Long said the local health department is working to rectify the inequities by strategizing how to close the race and ethnicity gap by adding volunteers solely dedicated to entering the data and educating providers.

An emergency bill endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam and proposed by Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, would mandate the collection of race and ethnicity across Virginia once signed.

In another media briefing Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said that while he appreciates the concern about access in South Richmond, and he's spoken to local health officials about addressing the need, fixing the problem is tricky with a limited supply.

“There is no national strategy or plan for the dissemination of these vaccines to communities like Richmond, so we’re building an aircraft carrier and trying to operate it all at the same time,” he said. “But we have to recognize that there are people who are injured by the fact that we do not have a national plan – and that those individuals are Black and brown people, particularly those who are living in South Richmond."