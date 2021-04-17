Fourth child dies from injuries suffered in Chesterfield house fire

A fourth child has died from injuries suffered in a house fire in northern Chesterfield County, the county's fire chief announced Saturday morning.

The fire early Friday in the 9900 block of Glass Road has now claimed the lives of five people: one adult female and four children, ranging in age from 2 to 12, Fire Chief Edward L. Senter Jr. said in a news release. Officials have not released the identities of the victims.

Chesterfield's Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the single-family home early Friday just after midnight. The home is in the Mayfair Estates subdivision off of Courthouse and Hull Street roads.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office was notified of the death of the fourth child late Friday night, according to Senter.

There were a total of nine family members inside the home at the time of the fire, Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Harvey confirmed Saturday. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and eight others were taken to hospitals.

Of those eight, four have now died and two remain in critical condition. Two family members suffered less serious injuries.