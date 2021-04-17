Fourth child dies from injuries sustained in Chesterfield house fire

The fire’s cause and the causes of death for the victims remain under investigation.

County fire crews were called at 12:11 a.m. to the single-family home in the 9900 block of Glass Road, which is in the Mayfair Estates subdivision off Courthouse and Hull Street roads.

The first crews to arrive at 12:17 a.m. encountered “heavy fire on the first floor in front of the residence” with heavy smoke throughout the first and second floors, Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward “Loy” Senter Jr. said at news conference Friday morning at the county’s public safety building.

Firefighters immediately began searching the first floor for occupants and were assisted by additional arriving fire crews, Senter said.

He said a fire official who arrived at 12:19 was advised by a person at the scene that there could be as many as six people trapped inside the home. That official then immediately requested a second and third alarm, along with five additional ambulances.

Senter said one victim was found dead in a room where the fire is believed to have started and several others were located on the first floor and removed by firefighters. “Multiple other victims were located on the second floor and were removed by firefighters using ladders in the rear of the residence,” he said.