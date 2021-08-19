Fourth child in Richmond area - and 10th in Virginia - dies from COVID

The coronavirus has killed another child under the age of 10 in Virginia.

The announcement from Richmond and Henrico's health districts on Thursday marks the 10th total COVID-19 death among Virginians who have yet to celebrate their twentieth birthday.

Virginia Department of Health data shows that nine of those deaths occurred in 2021. Six of them were reported in the past three months. Five were not vaccine eligible when they died. Two were in Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights and Powhatan. One lived in Henrico County and was either 16 or 17.

The most recent death reported Thursday was the first in Richmond.

"Our hearts are heavy as we share this tragic and devastating news," said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico's health departments. "We send our condolences to the family and are thinking of them in this incredibly difficult time."

Fatalities among kids in Virginia represent less than 1% of the 11,638 deaths recorded throughout the pandemic. But the chances are not 0%.