Fourth child in Richmond area — and 10th in Virginia — dies from COVID-19

The coronavirus has killed another child in Virginia younger than 10.
Thursday’s announcement from Richmond and Henrico County’s health districts marks the 10th total COVID-19 death among Virginians younger than 20.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, nine of those deaths occurred in 2021; six were reported in the past three months. Five of the people were not vaccine-eligible when they died. Four were in the Richmond area.
One of the local deaths was a child younger than 5 in the Chesterfield Health District, which oversees Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights. That death was reported on March 5.
The second death, reported on July 17, involved someone from Henrico in the 16-to-17 age group. Ten days later, VDH added the death of a girl from Chesterfield in the same age group.
The fourth and most recent death was reported Thursday and marks the first COVID-19 death of a Richmond child.
“Our hearts are heavy as we share this tragic and devastating news,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico’s health departments. “We send our condolences to the family and are thinking of them in this incredibly difficult time.”
While children aren’t as likely to have severe illness from a coronavirus infection as older adults, the delta variant poses an ongoing threat to the 1.2 million Virginians younger than 12 who aren’t yet eligible to get vaccinated.
Although children ages 12 to 15 have been eligible for a shot since May, the age group is the least-vaccinated in the state, with only 40% fully inoculated.
Statewide, 55% of the population has received all the recommended doses, but as of Thursday, no age group with people younger than 45 has passed that threshold.
Virginia’s hospitals haven’t seen the increase in pediatric hospitalizations reported in less-vaccinated states, such as Tennessee and Arkansas, but VDH data shows that people younger than 20 account for nearly a quarter of infections caused by variants and identified by the state lab.
Earlier this month, VDH’s Central Virginia region reported a growing number of outbreaks tied to child care facilities and summer camps. In the past week, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that children accounted for 18% of the country’s total infections, or more than 121,000 cases. The possible long-term effects of the virus on children are not greatly known.
As schools begin to reopen, the third-highest rate of infection in Richmond this past month was among the 0-to-9 age group. Throughout the pandemic, this population consistently had the lowest rates of COVID-19.
