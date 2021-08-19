Fourth child in Richmond area — and 10th in Virginia — dies from COVID-19

The coronavirus has killed another child in Virginia younger than 10.

Thursday’s announcement from Richmond and Henrico County’s health districts marks the 10th total COVID-19 death among Virginians younger than 20.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, nine of those deaths occurred in 2021; six were reported in the past three months. Five of the people were not vaccine-eligible when they died. Four were in the Richmond area.

One of the local deaths was a child younger than 5 in the Chesterfield Health District, which oversees Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights. That death was reported on March 5.

The second death, reported on July 17, involved someone from Henrico in the 16-to-17 age group. Ten days later, VDH added the death of a girl from Chesterfield in the same age group.

The fourth and most recent death was reported Thursday and marks the first COVID-19 death of a Richmond child.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share this tragic and devastating news,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico’s health departments. “We send our condolences to the family and are thinking of them in this incredibly difficult time.”