Fourth District Richmond City Council incumbent running unopposed

This week marks the fourth in a series of weekly questionnaires the Times-Dispatch will publish with responses from Richmond City Council candidates running in each district.

The only candidate seeking election to the 4th District seat is incumbent Kirsten Larson, who has been on council since 2017.

We asked each candidate to answer five questions, with a limited word count. Answers were edited for length and clarity.

QUESTION: What is the most important issue facing residents of the 4th District, and what do you plan to do about it if elected?

Larson: Citywide I believe our residents need to come together and find healing from the current Black Lives Matter movement and the painful history of enslavement in Richmond. Although monuments have been removed, there is still a need for expression and dialogue on the history of race in Richmond. We also need to ensure that our students are taught lessons from an accurate, all-encompassing point of view. With the changes on Monument Avenue, we have an opportunity to understand the history of our city and find a way to come together, learn from our past and move our city forward.