There is no doubt that Virginia was critically important in securing American independence.

“In terms of influencing the shape of the new nation’s ideals and form of government, Virginia really played a key role in the early history of our nation,” said Karen Sherry, senior curator at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

In honor of the Fourth of July, here are 10 facts about events and people from Virginia that helped shape the American Revolution:

1. Virginia was the largest and wealthiest of the 13 colonies.

During the Revolutionary era, Virginia was the most populated of the original 13 colonies, with approximately 538,000 residents by 1780. Virginia also had the largest number of slaves out of the 13 colonies, with over 140,000 by 1760. Slaves made up almost 40% of the colony's population by 1790. Slaves often worked in fields throughout Virginia to harvest crops like tobacco, which became the base of Virginia’s economy as wealthy slave owners could profit off cheap labor and the cash crop’s high demand.

2. Many of the Founding Fathers were from Virginia.

Three of the seven people that historian Richard B. Morris deemed America’s Founding Fathers are Virginia natives: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and George Washington. Other notable Revolutionary era figures from Virginia include Patrick Henry, Richard Henry Lee, George Mason, James Monroe and George Wythe.

3. The "Father of his Country" was from Virginia.

George Washington, the first president of the United States who held office from 1789 to 1797, was born in Westmoreland County, Virginia. Though he did not sign the Declaration of Independence, Washington earned the title “Father of his Country” for his crucial role in fighting off the British while serving as the commander in chief of the Continental Army. Washington died and is buried at his Mount Vernon estate in Virginia, which is now a historical landmark where people can go to learn more about his life and legacy.

4. Thomas Jefferson was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence.

While Washington was known as the “sword” of America’s independence, Thomas Jefferson was labeled the “pen.” He was the first to put the pen — or quill — on the paper that would become the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson, who was born in Shadwell, Virginia, worked alongside John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman to finalize the document. Jefferson died at his plantation, called Monticello, which is now a historical landmark near Charlottesville. Remarkably, Jefferson passed away on the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, and only hours before John Adams.

5. Patrick Henry delivered the “Give me liberty, or give me death” speech in Richmond.

Taking his place among the “sword” and the “pen,” Hanover County's Patrick Henry was sometimes called the “voice” of independence, Sherry said. As a politician and speaker, Henry is well-known for the famous “Give me liberty, or give me death” speech that he delivered during the Second Virginia Convention held at St. John’s Church in Richmond in 1775. These influential words soon became the rallying cry for the revolution against the British. Sherry noted that Henry’s sentiments also inspired those seeking freedom from slavery, as Gabriel — an enslaved African American who led the 1800 slave revolt in Henrico County, now known as “Gabriel’s Conspiracy” — intended to wave a flag with "death or liberty" written on it.

6. James Madison is known as the “Father of the Constitution.”

Hailing from Port Conway, Virginia, James Madison is known not only as the fourth U.S. president but also as the “Father of the Constitution.” As a co-author of The Federalist Papers and a leader during the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Madison played a crucial role in drafting, promoting and ratifying the U.S. Constitution. Later on, Madison also proposed many of the amendments that would become the Bill of Rights in June 1789.

7. The Fifth Virginia Convention took place in Williamsburg and called for the Declaration of Independence.

The meeting was held in Williamsburg from May 6 to July 5, 1776. On May 15, members of the Convention declared that Virginia was independent from British rule. Additional resolutions were also adopted during the meeting: a call for the Virginia declaration of rights and the establishment of a republican constitution. But more importantly, members instructed the Continental Congress to declare U.S. independence. Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee then met with members of the Second Continental Congress on June 7 in Philadelphia and proposed U.S. independence by saying “these colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states.”

8. The Virginia Declaration of Rights, written by George Mason, included many of the political ideas that shaped the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

While Sherry noted George Mason may be a lesser-known figure of the Revolutionary era, the Fairfax native has strongly affected American political conversations. In June 1776, Mason drafted the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which incorporates several ideas echoed in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, including the assertion that all men are created equal, the notion that the government’s purpose is to serve the people, the right to vote, the separation of powers within the U.S. government, and freedom of speech, press and religion. Mason originally opposed the ratification of the Constitution because he felt it gave too much power to the government and a Bill of Rights was needed. It was also Virginia’s Declaration of Rights that first designated Virginia as a “commonwealth” to emphasize the fact that people instead of the government should hold power.

9. The last major battle of the American Revolution ended on Virginia soil.

While the U.S. declared independence from Britain in 1776, it was not fully achieved until the conclusion of the Battle of Yorktown in 1781, Sherry said. The battle took place in Yorktown, Virginia, where outnumbered British forces surrendered to the Continental Army and French allies. This was the last major land battle before negotiations for peace between the U.S. and Britain began and the Treaty of Paris was signed.

10. James Armistead Lafayette, a Virginia-born slave, was crucial in helping the U.S. win the Revolutionary War.

James Armistead Lafayette was a slave born in Virginia and who served in the Continental Army as a double agent. Armistead worked under the Marquis de Lafayette, a commander of the U.S.-allied French forces, to infiltrate the British forces and relay crucial information to Lafayette while also feeding lies to the British troops. Armistead is credited with tipping Lafayette off about the British troops’ plans to move to Yorktown in the fall of 1781: information that helped U.S. and allied forces secure victory in the final battle of the Revolutionary War.

