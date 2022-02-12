Fox students will go virtual starting Wednesday, RPS will look at moving them to other schools temporarily

Students at Fox Elementary School will have Monday and Tuesday off before going virtual for a period of time on Wednesday, Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on Saturday morning.

Kamras said his team will look at moving them to other schools while the damage from Friday night's fire is assessed and repaired.

At a media briefing, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney extended his support, and said he had received a call from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who promised the same.

The fire will be investigated, and no cause is known at this time.

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter confirmed reporting from The Times-Dispatch that crews were dispatched to the school at 9:30, but after a search did not find anything and left the scene. They were then called back at 10:35, but the blaze had spread by that point and the crews had to adopt a "defensive posture."