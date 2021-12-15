Fredericksburg man dies in crash on I-295 in Varina

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man after his car ran off Interstate 295 in Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Jamie Hardway, 41, of Fredericksburg, died at VCU Medical Center, where he was taken after his 2016 Chevrolet Spark left the northbound lanes of I-295, crossed the median and all the southbound lanes before crashing into the woods and overturning.

The crash happened at 2:54 p.m. at the 21 mile marker, which is near the Route 5 exit in Varina.