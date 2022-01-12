Free at-home COVID tests to be distributed at Colonial Heights Public Library on Friday

Colonial Heights Public Library will be distributing free COVID home test kits on Friday at the White Bank Park location at 400 White Bank Road.
The Colonial Heights Public Library, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health, will be distributing the tests with a drive through event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
According to the city of Colonial Heights, community members will be able to pick up two test kits per vehicle.
Staff will be handing out kits to individuals in vehicles only. More information can be found at: https://www.colonialheightsva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1171
Richmond Public Libraries and Chesterfield Public Libraries were also passing out free at-home COVID tests earlier this month, but those supplies have been depleted and they are awaiting new shipments.
The Virginia Department of Health is offering community testing by appointment at the Richmond Raceway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a walk-up event on Thursday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Southside Plaza, 509 East Southside Plaza. But these tests will not be rapid antigen tests. Individuals will be notified of their results in 5-7 business days. More information is available at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/richmond-city/richmond-and-henrico-area-covid-19-testing-sites.