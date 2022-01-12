Free at-home COVID tests to be distributed in Colonial Heights on Friday

Colonial Heights Public Library will be distributing free COVID home test kits on Friday at White Bank Park at 400 White Bank Road.

The Colonial Heights Public Library, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health, will be distributing the tests with a drive through event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

According to the city of Colonial Heights, community members will be able to pick up two test kits per vehicle.

Staff will be handing out kits to individuals in vehicles only. More information can be found at: https://www.colonialheightsva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1171

Richmond Public Libraries and Chesterfield Public Libraries were also passing out free at-home COVID tests earlier this month, but those supplies have been depleted and they are awaiting new shipments.