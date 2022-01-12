 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free at-home COVID tests to be distributed in Colonial Heights on Friday
0 Comments

Free at-home COVID tests to be distributed in Colonial Heights on Friday

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Home Tests

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

 David Dermer

Colonial Heights Public Library will be distributing free COVID home test kits on Friday at White Bank Park at 400 White Bank Road.

The Colonial Heights Public Library, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health, will be distributing the tests with a drive through event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

According to the city of Colonial Heights, community members will be able to pick up two test kits per vehicle.

Staff will be handing out kits to individuals in vehicles only. More information can be found at: https://www.colonialheightsva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1171

Richmond Public Libraries and Chesterfield Public Libraries were also passing out free at-home COVID tests earlier this month, but those supplies have been depleted and they are awaiting new shipments.

The Virginia Department of Health is offering community testing by appointment at the Richmond Raceway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a walk-up event on Thursday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Southside Plaza, 509 East Southside Plaza. But these tests will not be rapid antigen tests. More information is available at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/richmond-city/richmond-and-henrico-area-covid-19-testing-sites.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after attending lockdown party

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News