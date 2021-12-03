Free Christmas trees available on Saturday in Henrico

If you’ve been looking for a free Christmas tree, you’re in luck.

Community West Church is giving away Christmas trees Saturday at 2340 Pump Road in western Henrico from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. As of this writing, there are 94 trees still available.

The trees are completely free, all you have to do is register and pick them up: https://communitywestchurch.org/the-generosity-project/

The trees are Norway Spruce and 7 to 8 feet tall. This is the seventh year Community West Church has given away trees as part of their generosity project. They purchased 200 trees this year to give away.

“We think it’s a good idea for churches to get the reputation for being generous,” Nelson Ould, pastor for the church, said. “There will be Christmas treats, hot chocolate and activities for kids. It’s a time to come together and for smiles.”

Community West Church is a relatively new church that started in 2014. During the pandemic, they gathered for services under their covered pavilion on the property. Prior to the pandemic, they held meetings at the Steward School. The church raised over $5 million to build their first facility at 2340 Pump Road and broke ground this past week.