Free Christmas trees available on Saturday in Henrico

Community West Church is giving away Christmas trees this Saturday at 2340 Pump Road in western Henrico beginning at 9 a.m.

The church will be giving away 200 Norway Spruce trees that are 6 and 7 feet tall, which will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

This is the eighth year Community West Church has given away trees as part of its generosity project. There will also be kids' activities, treats and coffee.

"Last year, people registered in advance for all 200 trees, but we still had 50 trees left over. This year, it is first-come, first-serve, and we'd love not to have any trees left over," Nelson Ould, pastor for the church, said.

In addition to the Christmas tree giveaway, the church gives away pumpkins in the fall and geraniums in the spring as part of its generosity project.

"We want to cultivate our reputation as a church for being generous. People often associate church people with being hypocritical or judgmental. People like God, Jesus and spirituality, but they don't like the church. We want to foster a reputation for being generous," Ould said.

Community West Church is a relatively new church that started in 2014. The church raised more than $5 million to build their first facility at 2340 Pump Road and recently completed the new building. The church held its first service for last Sunday. The church will be open to the public beginning Dec. 11.