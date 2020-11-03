Freitas takes big early lead over Spanberger, but early votes uncounted in suburbs

This year, people voted early in person, by mail or, for the first time, by dropping off their absentee ballots at secure boxes at designated polling places, as Democratic majorities in the General Assembly expanded opportunities for people to cast ballots before an Election Day like no other in Virginia history.

They led the way in western Henrico and western Chesterfield, which account for 61% of the voters in the 7th District, which covers portions of 10 counties from Nottoway to Culpeper. Early voting accounted for 143,022 people in Chesterfield and 106,026 in Henrico.

The Richmond suburbs carried Spanberger to an upset victory two years ago over U.S. Rep. David Brat, a Henrico Republican. She was counting on them again in her race against Freitas while trying to improve her margins in more rural parts of the district, including Spotsylvania and Culpeper.

Spanberger and Freitas are both 41 years old with national security backgrounds, but they shared little else in common in a hard-fought election that was fueled by enormous amounts of campaign spending, including nearly $13.2 million by independent organizations.