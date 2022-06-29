Friend, fire chief recall giving spirit of Chesterfield firefighter who died

“Larger than life” are the best words used to describe Chesterfield County Firefighter Alicia Monahan, according to Sunlen Serfaty, her friend of over 30 years.

Serfaty and Chesterfield fire Chief Edward “Loy” Senter Jr. spoke with the media Wednesday about Monahan as information about her death last Saturday continues to emerge.

“We shared so many special moments over the years,” said Serfaty. “Those are priceless memories.”

Senter said his department has been in close contact with authorities in Macon County, North Carolina, to determine what happened to Monahan, 41, a mother of two.

Monahan was off duty when she traveled to assist in a three-day swift water rescue training course with Rescue 3 International, a group that provides rescue training for individuals and various fire and EMS agencies, said Senter.

Monahan, an additional instructor, eight students and a class photographer traveled to a training site outside of Bryson City near a commercial boat launch that both Monahan and the instructor were familiar with, said Senter.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monahan was demonstrating a method for entering the main channel and how to swim back towards an eddy for an effective rescue.

The lead instructor and the students noticed that Monahan had suddenly stopped swimming after taking about five freestyle strokes and for reasons still unknown was face down in the water and unresponsive, Senter said.

“There was nothing unusual or remarkable about the weather or river conditions on Saturday,” Senter said. “And both Alicia and the lead instructor were very familiar with this area having taught multiple classes there in the past.”

The lead instructor used an inflatable kayak to reach Monahan.

First responders arrived at about 3 p.m. and took to Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, where resuscitation efforts continued until 3:46 p.m.

“It's obviously a tragedy for the family. We have expressed our sorrow and continue to provide support to them in any way that we can,” Senter said.

Senter said he knows Monahan would want the department to continue to serve the community in such a trying time, but as Senter and his staff began to recount all of her accomplishments, they can’t help but reflect on such a devastating loss.

“You know, our department is a big family, particularly in our specialty teams where they go through extensive training,” said Senter. “It's a very tight-knit community and so it's been devastating to those members.”

Monahan had 11 years of experience with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. She was honored with numerous citations and awards, and was the first and only woman to serve the department’s dive team, according to Senter.

“I think she's just a glowing example to so many young women out there that might be pursuing a career in the fire service,” Senter said.

Serfaty said being a mom to her two teenage sons was Monahan’s “greatest joy."

“We talk a lot about motherhood, but there was something special she had with her two boys,” said Serfaty, who met Monahan at Clover Hill Elementary School years ago. “She loved them so fiercely, she was so loyal to them and I know she felt she had a lot left to teach them.”

She recalled her deep commitment to friends and helping others, including the time when Monahan was at their high school reunion eight-and-a-half months pregnant.

“I remember her saying, ‘Don't worry, I'm going to throw my medical bag in the trunk so if you go into labor, I got you,’” Serfaty said.

Service was always something that mattered to Monahan years before she ever became a firefighter, said Serfaty. That feeling of service and community and family is something that ran deep in her.

“It was who she was,” Serfaty said.

She was also a licensed dog trainer, handler for the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association and auxiliary instructor for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Program.

As loved ones remember her life and deeds, one thing for certain is that Monahan was always one to seek adventure, Serfaty said. She thought back on a quote Monahan said:

“If I make it to the point in my life where the silver transcends the copper in my hair, and my eyes twinkle with years of adventure and knowledge, I never want to look back on my life and wonder, what if?”

“She doesn’t have to wonder, 'What if,'” Serfaty said. “She did a lot of the things that she wanted to do. She had a beautiful family, wonderful friends and people that cared about her. So I don’t think she needs to wonder 'What if,' I think she lived every day of her life, albeit cut short, to the fullest.”