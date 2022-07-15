Friends and family celebrate the life of Kyle Stoner

Friends and family gathered Friday on the second floor of Richmond's Main Street Station to celebrate the life of 36-year-old Kyle Stoner.

The service started with anything but tears. It was ushered in by a standing ovation.

“If you’re here for Kyle Stoner, can I get a ‘Hell yeah!?” one speaker said.

“Hell yeah!” the room erupted.

Ryan Stoner, 39, said during his celebration of life service that it still feels surreal to not have his brother beside him.

“We’ve been calling and talking to family on the phone leading up to today, and I keep finding myself talking to my mom saying, ‘I need to get in touch with Kyle and see what he wants,’” Ryan said. “It just does not feel real yet.”

Richmond police said in a statement that the shooting took place July 3 around 10:28 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Derrick Adjei, 24, of Alexandria, after a Virginia State Police trooper pursued a Toyota 4Runner traveling on Interstate 95.

As friends and family marched into Main Street Station, Ryan said he wants people to remember his brother as he’d want to be remembered.

“The idea of this being a celebration, I think, was really easy for us,” said Ryan.

As the service began, an army of friends and family took turns sharing their memories of Kyle.

At the front of the packed facility sat Kyle’s sister, Cory Stoner; his mother, Barb Froede; and his 5-year-old son, Ashton.

From one story to the next, Kyle’s fortitude, creativity and above all else joy shined through.

Ryan said he knew his brother had close friends, but seeing the room filled to the brim really put into perspective the impact he had on people's lives.

"The number of people that have responded or sent us messages or something along those lines has been really endearing," said Ryan.

Throughout Kyle's life, Ryan said his brother was quiet and reserved. However, the stories from loved ones really painted a pictured of the brother he got to know.

"I felt like I was seeing him in a way I hadn't for years," said Ryan.

That included the time Kyle dressed up as Gumby in grade school, his frequent trips to Hollywood Cemetery, festivals and concerts, plus his brother’s favorite story of an elementary school yearbook photo.

“I remember looking up on the wall seeing Kyle with no shirt, a temporary tattoo on his arm and his ear pierced and the name 'Spike' written underneath,” said Ryan. “There he was mugging up to the camera. ... I turned to a friend and was like, ‘I’m never going to be that cool.”

The night went on in celebratory fashion as Kyle's favorite songs played in the background, laughs were shared and drinks were fashioned.

For Kyle's mother, whom his friends call "Momma Stoner," Friday's ceremony really was a testament to his life.

"Some of the people here I've known since they were babies," said Froede. "Kyle's touched their lives in some way or another, and that will always be the case."