Friends, colleagues remember Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton as kind, competitive and confident

As friends of Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton fondly remembered his impact on their lives, Officer Matthew Cayne — one of Sutton’s best friends — held his brothers and sisters in his arms as they shed tears.

Five officers shared their memories Friday at the Henrico Police Division's central headquarters. They recalled their time at police academy, how they all grew close as trainees, graduated in February last year and Sutton's innate kindness.

Police learned of Sutton’s death sometime Thursday morning, hours after he, another officer, a man in their custody and one other person, were involved in a fatal three-vehicle accident on U.S. 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne and Wilkinson roads.

Cayne said Sutton, 24, was someone who always made you laugh when you were down or gave you a push when you needed it. The day before the collision, Cayne said the two were talking about how much he loved being in law enforcement and how excited he was to continue his career.

"He wanted to help people. I mean, in his daily life. That's who he was," Cayne said. "He was definitely quiet, confident, but he had the kindness [that] I think if you needed it, it was there."

Cayne said Sutton was someone who would literally and figuratively run through a burning building to help someone. The two were quick friends during their academy days. They both loved Metallica and when Cayne's car broke down the first week of their training, Sutton gave him rides nearly every day.

"We talked about everything together," Cayne said. "We talked about our families, the ladies in our lives, how excited he was to get married in June. He talked about how much he wanted to be a cop, how much he loved it."

Sutton was an electrician before entering the academy, according to Cayne. He said Sutton decided to pursue law enforcement after his grandfather died. Before his death he told Sutton, 'Do what you want to do.' For Sutton that meant becoming a police officer.

"I think just the day before this all happened, we were out together, we were driving on 95 and he said 'Man, I love being a police officer,’” Cayne said.

Officer Grace Crook said Sutton was both your favorite cheerleader and your greatest competitor. The two would often try and one-up each other at the gun range during their daily firearm inspection for who had maintained their weapon the best, but Sutton was also someone who ran behind her during their runs to help push her forward.

“I wasn't the best runner in the academy, by any means,” Crook said with a grin. “Trey and Tyler always ended up behind me for some reason and they would never let me quit. I couldn't stand it, but they would always push me and he would support you in whatever you do.”

Officer Tyler Eakes said not only was Sutton competitive but he was always a storyteller.

“He would always start off a story — and you knew it'd be a good one — when he said 'Hey man, let me tell you something,’ “ Eakes said.

Eakes also had the pleasure of parking next to Sutton and Cayne during their academy training as the two road in. Eakes said Sutton would always make fun of his parking as he rode in. Eakes said Sutton was always the one to make you laugh.

“I mean, everyone up here would say he’d laugh at us for crying about it. So we try to remember him in the right way, the way he would do it,” Eakes said.

Officer Chip Sturek said making people laugh was Sutton’s way of lifting your spirits. One thing he’ll always remember about Sutton is the crooked smile he’d give when someone was feeling down. It’s something that always brought joy to people’s faces, according to Sturek.

“You could be having the absolute worst day of your life, and you'd look at him and he could just tell that you're going through something,” Sturek said. “He’d do that side kind of smirk and it would just lift your spirits.”

Sturek said although the academy prepared them for a lot of things, losing their friend was not one of them. Sturek said he’s grateful members of his division have been open about talking about Sutton’s death and what it’s meant for each other’s wellbeing.

“I mean being able to talk to my brothers and sisters about what I feel and what I'm thinking, whatever's on my mind, just let it fly,” Sturek said. “Just knowing that they're able to listen to it and understand it is a real big help.”

As the officers walked outside to look at the police cruiser covered in flowers in remembrance of Sutton, they recalled their memories of hanging out outside of work, going golfing, sitting on the porch and finally their graduation day.

Officer Morteza Mahmoodi said he'll always remember the big hug Sutton gave him after graduating. Mahmoodi said everyone had their own challenges during the academy. For him it was the fact that English was not his first language, but that didn’t stop Sutton from cheering him on and heartedly congratulating him for his achievement.

“When we went to the academy, obviously each of us had our struggles. I was pretty insecure about how I spoke,” Mahmoodi said. “He [Sutton] was always the one that said ‘Hey it's alright.’ He was always the bigger brother that kind of made sure everything was good.”

As Mahmoodi remembered his friend, tears started to swell in his eyes. Officer Cayne and Eakes went over to console him after giving their remarks.

Sutton's funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, though law enforcement officers and people all over the Commonwealth have expressed their grief in their own way. The police cruiser lined with flowers has people's names and where they are from listed on the side.

People from Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and as far as Woodbridge made the trip to pay tribute to Sutton.

Cayne — who served in the Army branch of the military — said never in his life has seen such an outpouring of support. He said it just goes to show how much Sutton meant to the community.

"We're going to do what we can for our community and everybody around us and help them, because that's what he would have wanted and what he was going to do."