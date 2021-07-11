Friends, family members and community leaders celebrate Richmond's first Black career firefighters

Friends, family members and community leaders gathered Sunday to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the first Black career firefighters hired in Richmond.

Music, laughter and memories filled the corner of 5th and Duval Streets where Engine Company No. 9 the first Black firehouse, once stood.

"Breaking barriers is never easy and it wasn't for these brave men," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at the event. "Richmond in the early 1950s was much different from Richmond in 2021."

Frances Kittrell, who is in her 90s, thanked the event's organizers for remembering her brother, Frederick Robinson, and other firefighters with Engine Company No. 9.

Brenda Blake Summerset, the oldest daughter of Oscar Blake, who joined Engine Company 9 in 1951, shared her memories of the men and firehouse that were so important to her.

"I got the opportunity to slide down the pole, which to a 6-year-old was the most wonderful thing in the world," Summerset said. "They were men of quality, not just intelligence, but they had great character, and they exposed that character to so many others."

Stoney and others reflected on the history associated with Engine Company No. 9 and Black people in the Richmond Fire Department