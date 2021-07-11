Friends, family members and community leaders celebrate Richmond's first Black career firefighters

Friends, family members and community leaders gathered Sunday to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the first Black career firefighters hired in Richmond.
Music, laughter and memories filled the corner of 5th and Duval Streets where Engine Company No. 9 the first Black firehouse, once stood.
"Breaking barriers is never easy and it wasn't for these brave men," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at the event. "Richmond in the early 1950s was much different from Richmond in 2021."
Frances Kittrell, who is in her 90s, thanked the event's organizers for remembering her brother, Frederick Robinson, and other firefighters with Engine Company No. 9.
Brenda Blake Summerset, the oldest daughter of Oscar Blake, who joined Engine Company 9 in 1951, shared her memories of the men and firehouse that were so important to her.
"I got the opportunity to slide down the pole, which to a 6-year-old was the most wonderful thing in the world," Summerset said. "They were men of quality, not just intelligence, but they had great character, and they exposed that character to so many others."
Stoney and others reflected on the history associated with Engine Company No. 9 and Black people in the Richmond Fire Department
"Back in 1858 when the first fire brigade was organized in Richmond, the city council authorized using slaves to supplement the 100 or so white firefighters on duty," Stoney said.
"But it wasn't until 92 years later, in July of 1950 that 10 African Americans were hired and paid to work in Engine Company No. 9," Stoney said.
On July 1, 1950 the first firefighters were hired to form the first Black unit in the city. It was not until July 6, 1963 that the city's fire department was integrated. In 1968, Engine Station 9 was torn down, and in 2000, the site become a historic landmark.
Charles l. Belle, William E. Brown, Douglas P. Evans, Harvey S. Hicks II, Warren W. Kersey, Bernard C. Lewis, Farrar Lucas, Arthur L. Page, Arthur St. C. John, and Linwood M. Wooldridge were the first Black men hired out of 500 applicants in 1950.
"Back then there were actually some fire stations in the city where Black firefighters were not even allowed to go through the front door," Stoney said.
"Black firefighters were also required to do more menial non-firefighter work such as cutting grass and painting city buildings and delivering laundry."
Stoney said Blake recalled responding to a fire at the home of an elderly white man who refused to let him enter "to fight the fire in his own house."
Current Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter said that the hard work and perseverance of the men in Engine Company No. 9 opened the doors for other Black firefighters and other important members of the community.
"The courage they embody today is living, living well today in our fire department," Carter said. "Their perseverance and return on investment, led to [me] being the 21st fire chief of the city of Richmond. I was born on July 4 of 1963 ... Two days later the Richmond Fire Department would be integrated."
Several community leaders, family members of the first unit as well as current and retired firefighters were in attendance at the event hosted by Engine Company #9 and Associates, an organization started in 1992 by retired firefighters, law enforcement officers and others.
At a ceremony called 'lighting the way" family members of former Richmond Police Maj. Willie C. Jones. who sought advancement opportunities for African American police officers, and friends of former Richmond firefighter Robert "Bob" Neal spoke.
All of the original 10 Black firefighters of Engine Company No. 9 have died, but family members and firefighters are working to make sure their memory will not be forgotten anytime soon.
A mural of the men organized by mural artist Sir James Thornhill, a painter and photographer, is going up at 613 North 2nd St. in Jackson Ward. The mural will also depict the first four Black police officers hired in Richmond. The mural will be revealed on Aug. 6 as a part of a three-day weekend of special events to be put on by the department.
Other events include a celebration at Trinity Life Center and a church service at the same location. Tickets will be sold for $75, covering all three days of the event.
(804) 649-6885