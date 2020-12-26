Friends group raising money for picture books in Chesterfield libraries

Friends of the Chesterfield County Public Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a project aimed at replenishing children’s books for libraries across the county.

The Children’s Picture Book campaign seeks to raise enough money to buy at least 1,000 new picture books. The new books will replace books that are worn out and add new titles to the county’s collection.

Picture books represent the second-largest collection in demand at Chesterfield public libraries, according to the Friends group. Picture books help children to imagine and think beyond themselves, and during the isolation of COVID-19, the Friends group says, picture books have provided much-needed instruction as well as a welcome escape for young children.

The Friends group has a small budget, however, which is why it is turning to the public for help. For every $20 raised, the Chesterfield library system will be able to purchase and maintain one new picture book.