From January to August, unvaccinated Virginians were 17.6 times more likely to die of COVID than fully vaccinated people

Unvaccinated Virginians were 17.6 times more likely to die from the coronavirus than fully vaccinated residents between Jan. 17 and Aug. 14, according to a Virginia Department of Health dashboard released Monday.
People who hadn’t received a single shot had 12.5 times the infection rate of the 4.7 million individuals who received the recommended doses within that time frame.
The VDH has recorded 10,712 total cases, 404 hospitalizations and 83 deaths among those 4.7 million — indicating the likelihood of being infected, hospitalized or dying is well below 1%.
The case figures are likely an undercount since not every fully vaccinated person is being tested. Both rapid result and diagnostic tests are included in the data, while ones taken at home are not unless the person follows up with a provider.
The processing time between the VDH being aware of a potential breakthrough infection, verifying it and the data winding up on the dashboard is about two to three weeks.
But Dr. Julia Murphy, an epidemiologist with VDH’s Office of Epidemiology, said Monday that the data collected thus far “would indicate that vaccines are working to save lives and reduce hospitalizations.”
More specific demographics — such as the breakdown of post-vaccine infections by vaccine type or locality — are not readily available. Neither is information displaying whether an individual was immunocompromised. Murphy said this is due to the numbers currently being too small to draw conclusions from.
As more people get vaccinated, and the VDH fine-tunes its surveillance system, the number of cases post-vaccine will increase. That doesn’t mean vaccines aren’t working. Vaccinations continue to largely prevent severe illness and outbreaks, which eases the burden on health systems and their ability to respond to crises.
“However, no vaccine is 100 percent effective,” the VDH report read. “As a result, it is important to study vaccine effectiveness to better understand how a vaccine can be used along with other public health mitigation measures to achieve optimum disease control.”
The infection rate per 100,000 residents didn’t exceed more than 10 in a single week among fully vaccinated Virginians until mid-July, when the delta variant took hold as COVID restrictions lifted statewide. By Aug. 14, it was at 35.
That same week, case rates were 8.5 times higher among unvaccinated people — which includes children under the age of 12 who aren’t eligible for a vaccine.
A separate VDH report released Monday found younger people are being hospitalized at greater rates than earlier in the pandemic. The hospitalization rate among 0- to 9-year-olds in August, while still low, is the highest recorded among that age group in all of 2021.
For those who are partially vaccinated — or have received only one dose of Pfizer or Moderna — the chances were 3.7 times that of fully vaccinated Virginians.
Monday’s update gave the first glimpse into what protection against the virus looks like for residents who don’t complete their vaccine series. Data shows that while having at least one shot is better than nothing, the risk of contracting the virus remains high.
Compared to fully vaccinated people, they were five times more likely to be infected, seven times more likely to be hospitalized, and 12 times more likely to die from January to August.
As of Monday, 63% of the state had received at least one dose, and 56% of Virginia is fully vaccinated. VDH data shows most localities — and every age group under the age of 44 — haven’t reached these thresholds, while nearly every city and county is seeing high levels of transmission.
And areas with lower inoculation rates can still pose a risk to fully vaccinated residents. The majority of health districts in the Southwest region have fewer than 40% of their populations fully vaccinated. This region is a third of the breakthrough deaths.
The Eastern health region has the second-most breakthrough deaths with 23, or about 28% of the total. The majority of cities and counties within it have less than half of their residents fully vaccinated.
Together, the Eastern and Southwest parts of Virginia account for more than 60% of the 83 fatalities post-vaccine. Northern Virginia, while accounting for the most breakthrough infections and having the highest concentration of people, had the least number of deaths.
As of Monday, Virginia is averaging nearly 2,500 new cases per day — mirroring numbers last recorded the first week of December and in mid-February — and there are an average of 1,287 total COVID patients in state hospitals. Hospitalizations are almost four times higher than this time last month. The number of infections has more than quadrupled.
