From January to August, unvaccinated Virginians were 17.6 times more likely to die of COVID than fully vaccinated people

A separate VDH report released Monday found younger people are being hospitalized at greater rates than earlier in the pandemic. The hospitalization rate among 0- to 9-year-olds in August, while still low, is the highest recorded among that age group in all of 2021.

For those who are partially vaccinated — or have received only one dose of Pfizer or Moderna — the chances were 3.7 times that of fully vaccinated Virginians.

Monday’s update gave the first glimpse into what protection against the virus looks like for residents who don’t complete their vaccine series. Data shows that while having at least one shot is better than nothing, the risk of contracting the virus remains high.

Compared to fully vaccinated people, they were five times more likely to be infected, seven times more likely to be hospitalized, and 12 times more likely to die from January to August.