From seedy to special, Bryan Park shines anew as an urban gem in Richmond

In 2002, Bryan Park was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Bryan Park is a green oasis in a very busy metro area and a very family-friendly place," Epes said. "What's important to me is it's still a public park for everyone."

***

Still, all is not perfect. Upham Brook and a second stream, Jordan's Branch, are often littered with trash that washes in from outside the park. Walkers complain about off-leash dogs. Graffiti and vandalism are chronic problems.

But these are normal park headaches. The difference between the Bryan Park of the '90s and today "is night and day," Epes said.

The park has rarely, if ever, had a manager – a hands-on person in the park to spot problems and answer questions. But it now has the next best thing in Dan Bremner, operations superintendent for the city parks district that includes Bryan.

He came to Bryan Park in 2018 after working out of Byrd Park.

"Now that I'm in Bryan Park, I'm certainly paying more attention" to it, Bremner said in a recent interview. "And I have two men that work in the park here with me, and they almost always stay in the park."