From serving in Vietnam to officiating in the NFL, Leslie Speight reminisces on what he's accomplished

It was 3:30 a.m. on April 4, 1968, and Leslie Speight was sound asleep in his bunker in Vietnam. A fellow soldier was smoking a cigarette, which Speight always suspected had given away their position.

Soon, an 81-millimeter mortar would destroy the bunker and leave a hole in Speight’s foot. He doesn’t remember much else besides hollering into the night until medics arrived and transported him to a hospital.

“All I could see was fire. I thought the world was on fire,” Speight said. “I was lucky. I could’ve got blown into pieces as big as a quarter, but I guess it just wasn’t my time.”

The next day, he found out that civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been shot hours after Speight was injured. But King hadn’t survived. Speight felt thankful to be alive, but April 4 would be seared in his memory for the next five decades as the worst day of his life.

Speight’s time in Vietnam was a terrible experience, he says. Twenty-one soldiers in his company died. Two more, including Speight, were wounded.

He eventually left Vietnam and sought further treatment for his foot in Kanazawa, Japan. He’d receive care at five hospitals before being discharged.