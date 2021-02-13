From the archives: Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield debuted 75 years ago

2021 marks the milestone 75th anniversary of Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County – then and now the largest in Virginia's system, which has grown from about a dozen in 1946 to nearly 40 today. From Pocahontas' debut year, here are excerpts from the RTD.
***
May 15, 1946 – The 7,600-acre Swift Creek Park, built in Chesterfield County by the federal government at the cost of more than $1 million, probably will be turned over to the state without charge in time for its use as a recreational ground during at least part of the coming summer.
William A. Wright, state conservation commissioner, said yesterday the deed had been cleared in Washington. ...
The park, constructed by the National Park Service in 1934, contains about 200 buildings, most of them built to accommodate large groups such as Civilian Conservation Corps units.
***
May 26, 1946 – A speech by Newton B. Drury, director of the National Park Service, will mark ceremonies on Thursday, June 6, at which Chesterfield County's recreational area, now known as Swift Creek Park, will be dedicated as part of the state park system.
At the same time, a new name for the park ... will be announced – to be picked from a contest now being conducted among senior class members of Chesterfield high schools. ...
Funds for state operation of the park were appropriated by the recent General Assembly. ...
[The park's] assets include three lakes, 20 miles of roads and 20 miles of bridle and hiking paths. There are two organized group camps for white people and one for Negroes. ...
The park drew 350,000 visitors in 1941, the last summer of its operation.
***
June 7, 1946 – Virginia's ... newest state park ... was christened and dedicated as Pocahontas Memorial State Park yesterday with a modicum of oratory, 120 gallons of Brunswick stew and a dash of unofficial politicking amongst the some 500 "lovers of wildlife" for who turned out for the occasion.
High state dignitaries, headed by Senator Byrd, Governor Tuck and former Governor Darden, were in the group ...
Blonde Nancy Roberts, of Chester, who received her diploma from Thomas Dale High School last night, submitted the winning name and was awarded a $25 war bond. ...
A dozen or more other possible names were suggested by other contestants. ... Among them were Deerfield, Carter Glass, Patrick Henry, Roosevelt, Powhatan and Holiday. The choice was made on the basis of the most appropriate indication of the park's historic and geographic background. ...
Presenting the deed to the park to Governor Tuck, Mr. Drury said ...
"About two years ago, we accepted from the commonwealth of Virginia deeds to the nationally important Richmond battlefield, only a short distance from this spot. It is a pleasure to return cooperation with cooperation." ...
Governor Tuck, speaking briefly in response, said it had been Virginia's policy to look to the recreational needs of her citizens, and that policy would continue with expansion where possible ...
Opened to the public as a park in 1938, it was closed in 1942 because of the war.
***
July 23, 1946 – More than 34,000 persons have visited the Pocahontas State Park ... since its opening day, June 6, according to Randolph Odell, director of state parks.
During the week of July 4, 8,375 visitors were counted at the park.