From the archives: Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield debuted 75 years ago

2021 marks the milestone 75th anniversary of Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County – then and now the largest in Virginia's system, which has grown from about a dozen in 1946 to nearly 40 today. From Pocahontas' debut year, here are excerpts from the RTD.

***

May 15, 1946 – The 7,600-acre Swift Creek Park, built in Chesterfield County by the federal government at the cost of more than $1 million, probably will be turned over to the state without charge in time for its use as a recreational ground during at least part of the coming summer.

William A. Wright, state conservation commissioner, said yesterday the deed had been cleared in Washington. ...

The park, constructed by the National Park Service in 1934, contains about 200 buildings, most of them built to accommodate large groups such as Civilian Conservation Corps units.

***

May 26, 1946 – A speech by Newton B. Drury, director of the National Park Service, will mark ceremonies on Thursday, June 6, at which Chesterfield County's recreational area, now known as Swift Creek Park, will be dedicated as part of the state park system.