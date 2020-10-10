From the editor: celebrating "The Best" in a tough year

At this time last year, I was reflecting on suggestions I shared with a Lynchburg audience on how they might enjoy a day or two in Richmond. The river, the museums, the restaurants – so much to choose.

This year, we see our region's amazing features through the fractured lens of a pandemic. When a friend recently referred to "the dumpster fire that is 2020," I could appreciate the sentiment.

But amid the utter disorientation of this challenging year, I also began thinking about the resolve in our community. The sense of commitment. In the streets, we've seen it in the greater reckoning about Richmond's past – and its prospects for the future. And it struck me that our region might never be better prepared to endure.

Yes, the pandemic casts a menacing shadow, and it's painful to think about how our renowned food scene, cultural institutions and even our great outdoors have been undermined this year. These qualities are at the heart of the significant acclaim Richmond has earned in the past decade or more.

I hope, though, that the strength we've built in this century will be the foundation that allows us to recover – hopefully in 2021, and hopefully with a healthy confidence in every sense of the term. The Richmond of the 1990s wouldn't spring back the way today's region can – and will.