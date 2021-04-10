From the editor: in the spirit of change and renewal

As we bound into spring, it really does feel like change – actually, renewal – is in the air.

The pandemic that has defined our world for the past year will, of course, continue to do so. But if ever there were a season to take the phrase "Discover Richmond" to heart, we seem to be entering it.

The combination of vaccines and warming temperatures is amplifying one of the realizations of 2020 and 2021: that the outdoors are to be cherished, both for fresh air – a trait we might have undervalued before – and true beauty.

So in this edition, we start by highlighting a natural gem that, oddly, is bounded in part by the busy interstates that traverse Richmond. Fortunately, Bryan Park doesn't let nearby traffic rob it of its charm, though it has had its share of bumps in the road.

If you've recently enjoyed its azalea garden, birds, sports, ponds and impressive history, you might not know that Bryan Park needed a lot of TLC in recent decades after falling into neglect. We take a look at the park's journey from seedy to special, which seems fitting in this moment of renaissance.

In other features: