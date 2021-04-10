From the editor: in the spirit of change and renewal

As we bound into spring, it really does feel like change – actually, renewal – is in the air.
The pandemic that has defined our world for the past year will, of course, continue to do so. But if ever there were a season to take the phrase "Discover Richmond" to heart, we seem to be entering it.
The combination of vaccines and warming temperatures is amplifying one of the realizations of 2020 and 2021: that the outdoors are to be cherished, both for fresh air – a trait we might have undervalued before – and true beauty.
So in this edition, we start by highlighting a natural gem that, oddly, is bounded in part by the busy interstates that traverse Richmond. Fortunately, Bryan Park doesn't let nearby traffic rob it of its charm, though it has had its share of bumps in the road.
If you've recently enjoyed its azalea garden, birds, sports, ponds and impressive history, you might not know that Bryan Park needed a lot of TLC in recent decades after falling into neglect. We take a look at the park's journey from seedy to special, which seems fitting in this moment of renaissance.
In other features:
* If the name "Jack and Jill" only brings to mind a nursery rhyme, you're overlooking an impressive story that continues to evolve. The organization Jack and Jill is now in its eighth decade in Richmond, uniting Black mothers (and fathers) in developing social, cultural and educational enrichment for their children.
* Even if you're not a political junkie, you might have heard that redistricting – the drawing of boundaries for voting districts – has been a hot topic in Virginia lately. For a surprising backstory, consider the chaos of the 1932 election. We revisit the free-for-all in which there literally were no boundaries.
* Pawpaw? Check. Tilapia? Check. Goats? Check. No, these aren't the beginnings of a menu, but they are among ingredients in a successful recipe of growing and sharing. At Virginia State University, just off Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County's Ettrick area, Randolph Farm has been a central element of the historically Black college's commitment to agriculture and education.
* Still in the spirit of the outdoors, we check in on a remarkable little critter that has carved out quite a niche – and a very, very small one at that. We highlight beauty in a "bottle." We go back a century and pedal our way through another pandemic. And we take note of a now-retired teacher who has the Chesapeake Bay in his veins.
***
Speaking of change and renewal, I want to let you know that this edition of Discover Richmond will be the last – though it's not the end of a larger story.
We relaunched Discover Richmond in 2015, and then expanded it in 2016, to further highlight local history, food, travel, the arts, people, lifestyles – topics you told us you like. It's been wonderfully received by our Times-Dispatch audience, and we're grateful for your support of local journalism.
As the clouds of the pandemic begin to lighten, we thought this would be a great opportunity to revisit some of our products and launch some successors. Call it a bit of a seventh-year itch, but this is second nature for us in the business.
So we'll be busy with our own change and renewal for a period of months, but we will meet again later this year.
Until then, I recall my message from years ago. "Discover Richmond" is a compelling command to explore and connect with our own community, but with a simple comma – “Discover, Richmond” – we are reminded that as a community, we should embrace discovery.
In this new season ... let's do it, Richmond.