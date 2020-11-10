From Vietnam to the 1964 Olympics, Army veteran Flo Dunn saw it all

In 1956-era Yale, a town in Virginia, women had three options, Flo Dunn recalled. They could become a hairdresser, a nurse, or, she said, they could get married.
But Dunn always wanted something else for herself.
Joining the Army had long been a dream of Dunn’s. She would have dropped out of school to enlist if she could have.
She remembers bringing home the papers to join the Women’s Army Corps. At 18, both parents had to sign before a woman could enlist.
“My mother just said, you know, whatever you do, just do the best that you can be,” Dunn said. “Just do your best.”
Her father was more reluctant. It was nursing school or nothing.
Dunn obliged and applied and got into the program at the Petersburg General Hospital School of Nursing. But that’s as far as she would go.
She told her dad that she was going to sit around the house and enlist when she turned 21.
Six months later, he signed the papers and she would soon ship out to basic training at Fort McClellan, Ala.
She’d spend 22 years, five months and a day in the Army, traveling across the country and the globe as a military journalist and in public affairs.
Dunn’s sister, Jane Williams, remembers the day the car came to pick Dunn up. She, her mother and her father all cried.
The one thing Dunn remembers about Alabama is the heat. But the notion of taking orders and getting up early wasn’t something she had to get used to. She grew up on a farm doing that.
Her General Technical test recommended journalism and public affairs. Dunn decided to go with it — she’d been a sports editor for her high school’s yearbook.
From Fort McClellan, Dunn went to Army information school at Fort Slocum in New York.
Her next stop was Fort Eustis near Newport News. She was there for five years, and during her assignment, she got sick and was discharged. Dunn eventually enlisted again for another six years.
She said she initially signed on to do three years because it offered an opportunity to go overseas. Her next stop was Japan, where she did a two-year tour and extended for another year. She tried again, but only men were allowed to stay longer than three years, she said.
As a journalist in Japan, Dunn remembers interviewing stars like actor Raymond Burr, country singer Jimmie Rodgers and Bob Friend with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The reason she extended her time in Japan was to go to the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo. Dunn covered tandem kayaking as a reporter for Stars and Stripes, though she doesn’t think it ever made it to print.
“Who in the heck wants to read about a kayak event when you can read about track and field and all of that?” she said.
In the early 1970s, Dunn found her way to Vietnam. By that point, she’d gone back to Fort McClellan to become an officer.
At the time, the presence of the U.S. there was dwindling. She did civil operations and rural development support with a team of seven on the community development directorate, where they worked on pacification efforts.
She remembers going to one village and the Vietnamese being in awe of her. They’d never seen a woman in the military or someone with blond hair.
Dunn was stationed in downtown Saigon. Williams remembers sending items Dunn couldn’t get there — one time, an unopened box of Twinkies.
When Dunn received them, ants had gotten inside the packaging, including the cellophane.
Dunn went to throw them away, but her roommate stopped her before they made it to the trash can. If you put the Twinkies in the freezer, her roommate said, the ants will die and she could knock them off.
Needless to say, they got their Twinkie fix.
Once back in U.S., Dunn spent some time at Norfolk Naval Base as the director of a recruiting magazine that was sent to high schools. And after 22 years, five months and a day were up, Dunn retired. It was time for something new.
Her mom was living alone on the family farm, and Dunn wanted to be closer to her. She retired to Virginia Beach, then took a civilian job doing public affairs for the U.S. Army Troop Support Agency in 1979.
Retirement allowed her opportunities to travel. Dunn has been to every state, every continent and every province of Canada except Labrador. She fully retired and moved back to the farm in Yale in 2005.
Looking back on her experience, she said she’d encourage everyone to join for at least two years so they can learn teamwork and about the people who make the country great.
Nowadays, Dunn manages the farm and sits on the board of directors for the Friends of the Army Women’s Museum Association. She said it’s the only museum in the world devoted to women in the military and their achievements.
She’s in there, too. Dunn’s boots from Vietnam are on display. A shot of her from Vietnam hangs in a panoramic display of women in the wars.
“We need people to carry on this proud tradition,” she said. “And I would do it all over again if I had a chance.”
