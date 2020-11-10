From Vietnam to the 1964 Olympics, Army veteran Flo Dunn saw it all

“Who in the heck wants to read about a kayak event when you can read about track and field and all of that?” she said.

In the early 1970s, Dunn found her way to Vietnam. By that point, she’d gone back to Fort McClellan to become an officer.

At the time, the presence of the U.S. there was dwindling. She did civil operations and rural development support with a team of seven on the community development directorate, where they worked on pacification efforts.

She remembers going to one village and the Vietnamese being in awe of her. They’d never seen a woman in the military or someone with blond hair.

Dunn was stationed in downtown Saigon. Williams remembers sending items Dunn couldn’t get there — one time, an unopened box of Twinkies.

When Dunn received them, ants had gotten inside the packaging, including the cellophane.

Dunn went to throw them away, but her roommate stopped her before they made it to the trash can. If you put the Twinkies in the freezer, her roommate said, the ants will die and she could knock them off.

Needless to say, they got their Twinkie fix.