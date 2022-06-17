Full-time Chesterfield father, newfound music sensation reflects on Father’s Day

On an overcast afternoon, Alexander “A. Ali” Ali sat in the living room of his North Chesterfield home as light streamed in from outside, where a white Honda had pulled off from the driveway a few moments earlier.

It was his wife, he said, who had just left for another breast cancer treatment.

“I will say that life is beautiful, but life is also challenging,” Ali said. “And, you know, we never ask for the hand that we're dealt – I certainly didn't expect this to be the hand – but everything happens for a reason.”

On this Father's Day, Ali reflected on the years of struggle that brought him to this moment as a father and an aspiring musician. After a difficult custody battle that lasted nine years, Ali gained custody of his two sons in 2018. This took place while Ali was also regaining his strength as a survivor of thyroid cancer.

All the while, Ali was writing and producing his own music and video projects.

“I was always in love with writing poetry,” Ali said. “I would just write about my surroundings as a kid – things I saw, things that went on in the home with my cousins – and I just always loved to write.”

What started as a love for writing grew into original music and video productions. Today, one of his songs has been featured in TikTok videos garnering millions of views and made the Digital Radio Tracker Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart.

Upstairs, Ali sat on the couch of his makeshift studio scrolling through some of the music he’d been working on. A lot of the songs had been written around 2013, he said, but he was only just beginning to release them. Much of his music revealed stories from his past.

“I feel like this – you only live once, and I don’t want to live with regret when I get older,” Ali said. “So, I'm going to do – or at least attempt to do – any and everything I can within certain confines. I don't want to live with regret and I feel like God has blessed me with a talent, and I think I will be a fool not to take advantage of it.”

Growing up

Ali grew up in the projects of Portsmouth with his mother, father, great grandmother and a few of his cousins in a two-bedroom apartment. Coming up, he said, they were really poor – most of his clothes had been hand-me-downs and he remembered the roaches. But there was always food on the table and a roof over the family’s heads.

“For some, it's embarrassing, but to me, it's just life,” Ali said. “You know, you either have or you don't, but everyone did pitch together and one thing we did have was a lot of love.”

At age 5, Ali witnessed a murder while helping his great grandmother hang laundry on their clothesline. Years later, a group of women tried to jump his mother after an argument. At age 16, Ali got in a disagreement with his father and ended up on his own for a while. After attending Virginia State University for a short period, Ali was homeless, depending on friends – or an outdoor bench – for shelter.

Eventually, he went back to get his pharmacy technician certification through J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and an associate degree in social sciences. Today, he works in sales while also producing music and other media content through P&M Productions LLC, which he owns.

At P&M, Ali and his team engage in screenwriting, songwriting and music production among other services.

“I would like to do something that's going to greatly impact people – but mostly children that have gone through similar situations – in a good way,” he said.

A father and a friend

Ali and his first wife ended up separating, which began a protracted and emotional legal battle for his sons. It took 9 years, but with the help of the Henrico County chapter of the NAACP, he gained custody of his kids in 2018.

Around 2017, when Ali had met with Henrico NAACP, another Richmond father who had gone through his own 14-year custody battle for his son was invited to speak at a Fatherhood and Accountability Support Group in Henrico.

At the support group, fatherhood advocate Vincent Ellis White, a foster care worker specializing in home studies, met Ali for the first time. He said he was quiet and didn’t say much until after the session, when Ali reached out to him personally.

“He told me about his fatherhood journey, but as I got to know him a little bit more and started to really spend time with him, it got to the point where I could call him my friend,” White said.

The two quickly became close. Ali told White about his ongoing legal battle regarding his children. He showed White the scars from his own battle with cancer, after being told he wouldn’t speak the same again. He told White about working a full-time job while being a husband and a father. He told White about his wife’s breast cancer diagnosis.

“It all sounded overwhelming – and I know how overwhelming being a father is,” White said.

Despite it all, White described Ali as someone who loved to laugh. He said Ali was a workaholic, going to his full-time job and then staying up until 3 a.m. to write music. And most importantly, he said, Ali had a big heart.

“If I needed someone’s help at two in the morning, he would be the one to come,” he said. “If friends need him, he’ll show up because he has a big heart despite all he’s been through.”

Today, White is more than Ali’s friend – he became his manager within P&M Productions.

“I was just honored that he reached out to me to start a friendship and then later with managing and whatnot,” White said. “I’ve been doing what I can to get him out there because not only is his music great but his story, it’s amazing.”

Walking away

A few days later, White joined Ali in his living room on a sunnier May morning. The two were recounting an earlier project about a series they both loved – the Fast and Furious movies.

Out of their love for the series, P&M wrote, recorded and produced the music video for “The Fast Life,” celebrating 20 years of the Fast and Furious franchise. The video features clips from each of the nine movies with a just as fast-paced song accompanying it. After reaching out to the creators of the movie – who said they were impressed – they were given permission to share the video last year.

Over 227,000 viewers on YouTube watched the video, in addition to another 42,000 who had seen it via Facebook. It was the first video P&M had produced as a group.

The group went on to produce “U BAD,” a “twerk song” making the rounds on TikTok videos garnering millions of total viewers. It also charted the Digital Radio Tracker Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart.

His most recent song, “Walking Away,” was released on streaming services at the end of May. To his more “deep and thought-provoking” theme, the song was about his past relationship in what he described as “a letter to his ex.”

In the song, Ali said “we’ll be back in August,” the same month he bought a new house for the family – and just a week and a half after getting custody of his sons back in 2018.

To his fellow fathers, Ali said to never give up, “no matter how hard those times may be.”

“My situation, it was way bigger than me at the time,” he said. “I tried to burden it all and I couldn't because we're only people – we're human. So don't try to take it all on by yourself and just don't give up. Know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Being that his sons, now 14 and 15, are able to see the hard work their father puts in each day makes a big impact on their lives, Ali said. And if they stumble, he said, they can know that he'll be there for them because being a father never stops.

"I'm gonna always be there for my children as long as I have breath in my body," he said. "And that's the way I think it should be."